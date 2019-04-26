Csonka’s NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku 4.26.19 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ren Narita & Shota Umino defeated Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji @ 8:35 via pin [***]

– Minoru Suzuki, Desperado, & Kanemaru defeated Henare, Tiger Mask, & YOSHI-HASHI @ 9:25 via pin [**¾]

– Tomoaki Honma, Mikey Nicholls, Juice Robinson, Togi Makabe, Toru Yano defeated Jado, Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga @ 8:25 via pin [**]

– Jeff Cobb & Taguchi defeated Taichi & Taka @ 9:35 via pin [**½]

– Dragon Lee, Will Ospreay, & Hirooki Goto defeated Hikuleo, Jay White, & Taiji Ishimori @ 10:00 via pin [**¾]

– EVIL, SANADA, & Naito defeated Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, & Big Tom Ishii @ 17:25 via pin [***½]

– IWGP Jr Tag Title Match: Champions Roppongi 3K defeated Shingo & BUSHI @ 25:20 via pin [****½]

– Kevin Kelly & Gino Gambino are on commentary.

Ren Narita & Shota Umino vs. Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji : Narita & Uemura begin. They lock up, work into counters, and Uemura grounds the action. Narita fights to his feet, but Uemura hits the shoulder tackle. Narita now grounds things, working the legs, but Uemura makes the ropes. Narita lays the boots to him and the slam follows. Umino tags in and maintains control. He follows with slams for 2. Narita tags back in and he works a cravat. Tsuji makes the save, but Narita fights him off. The half carbon Uemura follows. But he fights and makes the ropes. Umino tags in and follows with strikes, and then knocks Tsuji to the floor. Uemura fires back, but Umino cuts him off until Uemura hits a desperation dropkick. Tsuji tags in, hits the dropkick and follows with strikes. They trade, Tsuji hits a backdrop and Uemura in for double teams as Tsuji gets the crab. Narita makes the save, and he and Umino follow with double teams. Umino hits the spinebuster for 2. The crab follows and Narita takes out Uemura. Tsuji fights, but Umino pulls him back and he powers up again, and makes the ropes. Umino hits the fisherman’s suplex and that’s that. Ren Narita & Shota Umino defeated Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji @ 8:35 via pin [***] This was a good opener, with the lions continuing to improve and Tsuji & Uemura showing more fire and confidence.

Minoru Suzuki, Desperado, & Kanemaru vs. Henare, Tiger Mask, & YOSHI-HASHI : No Liger vs. Suzuki interaction tonight. Suzuki-gun attacks before the bell in an act of cowardice. They take control, isolating Tiger. Despy rakes the eyes but Tiger knocks him to the floor. Suzuki cuts him off with the hanging arm bar, and then attacks HASHI on the floor. They brawl into the crowd, as the others also brawl on the floor. Tiger slowly makes it back in and Despy lays the boots to him. He then attacks the mask, trying to rip it off. Tiger fires up with kicks, and rips at Despy’s mask. Despy cuts him off and tags in Suzuki. Suzuki grounds him and works an arm bar until HASHI makes the save. He trades with Suzuki, Suzuki smiles and starts peppering him with big strikes. Kanemaru tags in and maintains the heat on Tiger. Tiger cuts him off with a leg lariat and hits a back breaker on Despy. Tag to HASHI, he runs wild and hits the blockbuster. He follows with chops, and then the draping dropkick for 2. Kanemaru cuts him off with a basement dropkick and Suzuki tags in. HASHI blocks the PK, hits a spin kick and tags in Henare. He trades with Suzuki and knocks the others to the floor. The faces triple team Suzuki, Samoan drop by Henare and that gets 2. The spear follows for 2 on Suzuki. Suzuki cuts him off with the sleeper, and the Gotch finishes it. Minoru Suzuki, Desperado, & Kanemaru defeated Henare, Tiger Mask, & YOSHI-HASHI @ 9:25 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but was missing something without the Liger vs. Suzuki dynamic.

Tomoaki Honma, Mikey Nicholls, Juice Robinson, Togi Makabe, & Toru Yano vs. Jado, Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga : Bullet Club attacks before the bell and they spill to the floor for brawling. Back in and Tonga works over Yano, Yano exposes the buckle pad and attacks with it. Honma in and cuts off Tonga but Loa cuts him off and works him over on the floor. Tonga follows with strikes, Owens tags in and whips Yano to the exposed buckle. Loa in and follows with strikes. He then whips Yano to the exposed buckle, and Jado is in and does the same. Fale in and follows with strikes. He then whips Yano to the exposed buckle. Tonga in and follows with a kokeshi, mocking Honma. Yano whips Tonga to the exposed buckle, cuts off Loa and tags in Juice. Juice and Nicholls in and run wild with double teams. They run Fale into Owns and then dump Fale. Juice hits the cannonball, and Nicholls hits the sliding D for 2. Owens fires back with a lariat, Loa tags in and follows with head butts but Juice runs him into the exposed buckles and tags in Makabe. Makabe lays in corner strikes, Loa fires back and they trade clotheslines. Loa hits the powerslam and Owens & Jado are in. They work over Makabe and Bullet Club clears the ring. Jado gets the kendo, Yano stops him and low blows Tonga. Diving kokeshi by Honma and the falling kokeshi follows, and Makabe finishes Jado with the king kong knee drop. Tomoaki Honma, Mikey Nicholls, Juice Robinson, Togi Makabe, Toru Yano defeated Jado, Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga @ 8:25 via pin [**] This was ok, but Jado really needs to not be wrestling anymore, he’s slow and really bad these days.

Jeff Cobb & Taguchi vs. Taichi & Taka : Taichi demands that Cobb begin, but immediately tags out. Taka and Taguchi tag in and Taka attacks with kicks. The eye poke follows, but Taguchi hits an ass attack and Cobb joins in as Taguchi calls the plays. Cobb now calls the plays as they dominate Taka. They then double team Taichi, but Taichi slams Cobb into Taguchi’s ass. Taka attacks Taguchi and dumps him as they all spill to the floor. Taichi attacks Cobb with a chair, and back in they isolate Taguchi. They work double teams, and ground Taguchi. Taichi keeps him grounded, lays in kicks, and then sidesteps an ass attack. He kicks Taguchi in his ass, Taguchi fires up because he’s an ass man, and then connects with the ass attack. Cobb tags in, and runs wild on both. The Samoan drop and standing moonsault follows for 2. Taguchi takes out Taka, but Taichi fires back on Cobb and the pants are off. Taichi uses the ref as a shield and hits the enziguri on Cobb. Tag to Taka, and he and Taichi work double teams and cover for 2. Taguchi makes the save, Cobb works over Taka and the tour of the islands finish it. Jeff Cobb & Taguchi defeated Taichi & Taka @ 9:35 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid, but unspectacular match.

– Taichi attacks and lays out Cobb post match.

Dragon Lee, Will Ospreay, & Hirooki Goto vs. Hikuleo, Jay White, & Taiji Ishimori : Gedo is at ringside. Bullet Club attacks before the bell. With White immediately going after Goto. Ospreay knocks Hikuleo to the floor, but White & Ishimori attack. Ospreay makes the comeback, but Hikuleo cuts him off with a big boot. White & Goto brawl into the entranceway, while Hikuleo works over Ospreay at ringside. White tags back in and works over Ospreay with uppercuts and covers for 2. Ishimori tags in and maintains control. Quick tag to Hikuleo, and the suplex follows for 2. Ospreay tries to fire back, but White cuts him off. Ospreay finally connects with kicks, but White dumps Goto, cutting off the tag. Ishimori back in and he follows with chops. They trade, and Ospreay finally hits the back handspring kick. Tag to Lee, he runs wild on Ishimori, hits the corner dropkick and they trade strikes. Knee strikes by Lee, but Ishimori rebounds with the destroyer. Wholesale changes to White & Goto, and Goto lays in kicks, and follows with strikes. The clothesline and Saito suplex follow for 2. White fights off ushigoroshi, and suplexes Goto to the buckles. Hikuleo tags back in and hr & Ishimori double team Goto. Ospreay makes the save, but Hikuleo cuts him off. Goto fights back, hits a lariat, and the GTR is stopped by White, they work into counters, and Goto lariats him. Head butt to Hikuleo, and the reverse GTR & GTR finish the big man. Dragon Lee, Will Ospreay, & Hirooki Goto defeated Hikuleo, Jay White, & Taiji Ishimori @ 10:00 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good little match, but Lee &Ospreay really felt dialed back here.

EVIL, SANADA, & Naito vs. Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, & Big Tom Ishii : Naito & Ibushi begin. They lock up and work to the ropes. Naito then attacks; they work into counters and into tranquilo for Naito. EVIL & Big Tom tag in, and immediately start colliding and kicking the shit out of each other with strikes. They keep unloading, Ishii is rocked, but fires back and hits a shoulder tackle, dropping EVIL. Okada tags in and EVIL cheap shots Ishii and sends him to the floor. SANADA tags in and they lock up. SANADA looks to ground things, and does. SANADA has control, slowing the pace, but Okada works to his feet and hits a shoulder tackle. He teases rainmaker, and then escapes skull end into a cradle for 2. LIJ cut him of and the appropriate parties pair off for some floor brawling as Naito slams Ibushi on the ramp. He tags in and works over Okada. EVIL tags in and follows with a neck breaker for 2. Ishii makes the save, but is double teamed and dumped to the floor. EVIL & SANADA double team Okada, covering for 2. Okada fights off the TKO, and rolls into the air raid neck breaker. Wholesale changes to Ibushi & Naito, with Ibushi running wild. The powerslam and lionsault follows for 2. Naito battles back with a neck breaker, takes him up top and follows with the RANA for 2. Ibushi fights off Gloria, lays in strikes, and follows with a German but Naito bounces back up and levels him with the dropkick. EVIL tags in, Ibushi fights off darkness falls and hits the dropkick. Tag to Big Tom and he hits a Saito suplex. He follows with chops and strikes in the corner, but gets cut off by LIJ triple teams. EVIL locks on the sharpshooter, but Big tom fights and Ibushi makes the save. Naito takes him out as they break down into the big move buffet. Magic killer on Big Tim is countered and Okada then saves Ishii. Lariatooooooooooo by Big Tom on EVIL gets 2. EVIL counters the brainbuster, but Ishii hits a German and head butt but runs into everything is evil and he’s done. EVIL, SANADA, & Naito defeated Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, & Big Tom Ishii @ 17:25 via pin [***¾] LIJ maintains momentum in another very good and well executed tag against CHAOS/Ibushi. These matches have carried the tour in various versions and have been a blast.

Champions Roppongi 3K vs. Shingo & BUSHI : 3K, to this point, have never successfully defended the junior tag titles during any run. Sho and Shingo begin. They lock up and work to the ropes, with Shingo laying in chops. They trade shoulder tackles, colliding several times, and Shingo takes him down, but misses the senton. Sho levels him with the shoulder tackle, and follows with kicks. Sho follows with rights, but BUSHI cuts him off and Yoh cuts off Shingo. 3k with double teams on Shingo, and they then double dropkick BUSHI, Shingo and BUSHI cuts them off and take control and work over the champions on the floor. BUSHI rolls Yoh back in and the challengers work quick tags, with BUSHI choking out Yoh with his shirt. He follows with chops, Yoh fires back but BUSHI takes him down. Shingo tags in and follows with a knee drop. Shingo follows with knee strikes, and the suplex gets 2. BUSHI in and double teams follow for 2. Sho rushes in for the save, but Shingo dumps him. They brawl on the floor, and Sho posts Shingo. BUSHI hits a neck breaker on Yoh for 2. BUSHI avoids the dropkick but Yoh hits it the second time. Shingo cuts off the tag, as the challengers continue to isolate Yoh. Yoh fights back with dragon screws and finally tags in Sho. Sho runs wild, and fights off the double teams with the double spear. Shingo fights back as they trade clotheslines but Sho hits the suplex. The delayed German is countered, but Sho hits the spear for 2. The arm bar follows, BUSHI makes the save and Yoh dumps him. Sho continues to work the arm, but Shingo hits a lariat and powerbomb for 2. Sho fights off last falconry, but BUSHI is in for double teams, covering for 2. Yoh cuts off rebellion, BUSHI DDTs Sho and Yoh DDts him. 3k follows with knee strikes, but Shingo lariats them both. Everyone is down. Shingo & Sho brawl center ring, throwing bombs, and lighting each other up. Head butt by Shingo but Sho fires up and hits clotheslines. They trade, knee strike by Sho, jab by Shingo and Sho levels him with a lariat. The cover gets 2. The delayed German follows for 2 again. Sho looks for shock arrow, Shingo fights and escapes. Sho follows with kicks and strikes, and the German follows, but Shingo pops up and hits a lariat. Sho cuts off pumping bomber with a lariat of his own. Wholesale changes to Yoh & BUSHI, Yoh hits the neck breaker and covers for 2. They work into counters, BUSHI follows with kicks and the missile dropkick. Sho is back, they double team BUSHI and double teams follow for 2. Sho takes out Shingo, they look for 3K, but BUSHI fights it off and hits the double RANA. Shingo is back and hits forever clotheslines and dumps Sho. BUSHI follows with a suicide dive and Shingo hits pumping bomber and about kills Yoh. Rebellion follows and BUSHI covers for 2. BUSHI heads up top and flies into a superkick. Shingo gets cut off by Sho saving Yoh. They brawl, double knees to Shino and 3K follows. 3K to BUSHI is cut off, the ref gets bumped an BUSHI hits a low blow and backslide and bridge for 2. BUSHI hits the running MX and that gets 2. BUSHI up top and the MX misses, and he walks into 3K an Shingo makes the save. Yoh picks up BUSHI, and the dragon suplex finally finishes BUSHI. Champions Roppongi 3K defeated Shingo & BUSHI @ 25:20 via pin [****½] This was an excellent match, with Roppongi 3K finally getting a successful title defense. The layout and slow build played well here leading to the hot Sho vs. Shingo battle before hitting the homestretch, which has some really great near falls. These four have been working really well together all tour long and compliment each other so much that the work almost comes off as effortless. This was easily the best match of the Dontaku tour so far.

