Csonka’s NXT Review 10.16.19  

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tommaso Ciampa defeated Angel Garza @ 3:20 via pin [**]

– Imperium defeated Burch & Lorcan @ 8:40 via pin [***½]

– Io Shirai defeated Kayden Carter @ 2:40 via pin [NR]

– North American Title #1 Contender’s Match: Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee went to a no contest @ 15:15 [***½]

– Matt Riddle defeated Bronson Reed @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Tegan Nox defeated Taynara @ 2:55 via pin [NR]

– Killian Dain defeated Boa @ 3:40 via submission [*]

– Damian Priest defeated Pete Dunne @ 14:15 via pin [***¾]

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Angel Garza : Ciampa is in great shape. Ciampa hits a shoulder tackle, they pick up the pace and Garza hits an enziguri. Ciampa cuts him off and slams him to he barricades. DADDY’s HOME BABY. Back in and he follows with strikes, elbows but Garza cuts him off with a corner dropkick and dumps Ciampa the suicide dive follows, and Grza heads up top and hits the missile dropkick. The trousers are off, Ciampa attack and beats his ass. The running knee follows and Ciampa lays the boots to Garza’s trousers. The draping DDT follows for the win. Tommaso Ciampa defeated Angel Garza @ 3:20 via pin [**] This was a fine comeback win for Ciampa.

– Undisputed Era arrive to ruin Ciampa’s triumphant return.

– We see video of Undisputed Era walking backstage. Cole says he’s tired of them not being taken seriously. They need to make an example out of someone. We see Velveteen Dream laid out. Strong says it was because he embarrassed him. Cole threatens Ciampa and Balor, saying that will happen to them if they get in their way. Kyle closes by saying, “dream over.” This feels like the beginning of war Games set up here.

– We get a Johnny Gargano video package.

Imperium vs. Burch & Lorcan : Wolfe is at ringside. Aichner and Burch begin, locking up and Burch hits a shoulder tackle. He and Lorcan follow with double teams, Barthel tags in and flies into a head butt. The clothesline and missile dropkick follows. Barthel cuts him off and Imperium stands tall, Post break and Imperium takes control but Burch battles back and tags in Lorcan. He follows wit a plancha, a dive and Burch joins in as they double team Aichner and pick up a near fall. Barthel makes the save, gets dumped and Lorcan & Aichner trade chops. Lorcan takes out Barthel, and follows with corner attacks until Aichner cuts him off and hits the brainbuster. Dive by Barthel and Aichner hits the double jump moonsault for 2. Lorcan fires back with chops, Barthel tags in and Imperium cuts him off and the European bomb follows for the win. Imperium defeated Burch & Lorcan @ 8:40 via pin [***½] This was a really good, hard-hitting sprint that delivered the goods because both teams rule.

Io Shirai vs. Kayden Carter : they open up with some fast 0aced offense until Carter cuts her off. Carter gets a victory roll, but Carter hits the German and moonsault for the win. Io Shirai defeated Kayden Carter @ 2:40 via pin [NR] This was exactly what it needed to be as Io looked great while Carter showed solid potential.

– Post match as Io talks, Rhea Ripley arrives and says that she’ll put Bianca in her place next week but if Io ever mentions her name again, she’ll shut her up.

– Boa prepares backstage.

– Regal announces that Velveteen Dream won’t be able to compete next week against Roderick Strong, but he’ll defend the North American Title next week against the winner of Lee vs. Dijakovic.

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee : these two are 1-1-1 in NXT and also have a great history on the indies. They collide with shoulder tackles, rocking each other and lee attacks the arm with a straight arm lift. They pick up the pace, shoulder tackle by Lee and the big splash to he arm follows for 2. Dijakovic makes the ropes, he follows with kicks and hits a spinning lariat for 2. Dijakovic lays the boots to Lee, follows with strikes and lee fires back with chops and knee strikes. Dijakovic fires back with elbow strikes, and follow with a dump suplex. He grounds things, but Lee powers to his feet and Dijakovic follows with strikes along the ropes. Dijakovic takes out the knee and grounds things again. He follows with strikes, Lee fires up and looks pissed. He firs back, lays in a flurry and hits the corner splash and overhead toss. The running forearm follows and Lee hits a huge pounce for 2. Dijakovic counters the powerslam, and follows with the chokebomb for 2. They work up top and Dijakovic looks for something big, Lee fights him off and chops him to the mat. The frog splash to the injured arm follows, and follows with the spirit bomb but Dijakovic rolls to the floor. Lee rolls him back in and Dijakovic counters ground zero and hits the cyclone kick for 2. They trade strikes, kicks by Dijakovic and lee follows with the dead lift suplex for 2. Lee heads up top and Dijakovic cuts him off with a superkick and looks for an electric chair but Lee hits the poison RANA for 2. They work up top and trade, Lee counters the RANA and Roddy arrives and attacks both men, because he’s SCURRED. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee went to a no contest @ 15:15 [***½] To the shock of no one, these two had another really good match and also a different one showing some variety to heir work. I could watch them every week. It could have been great with a clean finish, but I like the triple threat for next week. This also felt like more potential War Games build.

– Post match, angry NXT dad William Regal makes it a triple threat for next week.

Matt Riddle vs. Bronson Reed : Riddle dominates with an XPLODER, PK and bro to sleep along with strikes early on. The powerbomb and knee strike follows for a near fall. Reed tries to mount a comeback, but idle finishes him with the bro derrick. Matt Riddle defeated Bronson Reed @ 3:00 via pin [NR] Bro…

– Bianca Belair says she’ll be the one to dethrone Shayna. Anyone who wants to get in her way will find themselves in a real nightmare.

– KUSHIDA is out for a month following his match with WALTER where he suffered a hairline fracture in his wrist.

Tegan Nox vs. Taynara : Nox runs wild early on until Taynara takes control, working her judo game and knee strikes for 2. Nox hits a head butt, the big chokeslam and hits a cross body and the shiniest wizard for the win. Tegan Nox defeated Taynara @ 2:55 via pin [NR] Love that Tegan is back, she looked good and this was exactly what it needed to be.

– Tegan & Dakota hug post match, but Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke. Shayna knows Tegan wants to throw her name into the title picture, but thinks that’s a bad idea and says to ask Dakota what it’s like to wrestle against her. Shayna says Tegan is running out of limbs to rehab. Tegan shouts to give her a title shot but Shayna says she hasn’t earned one.

– Finn Balor returns next week.

Killian Dain vs. Boa : Dain laid Boa out last week. He ran wild here, destroying poor Boa and finished things with a lariat, the trio of Vader bombs, and a camel clutch. Killian Dain defeated Boa @ 3:40 via submission [*] Pain & destruction.

– Dain confronts Pete Dunn, so Dunne snaps his fingers and officials hold Dain back.

Damian Priest vs. Pete Dunne : they lock up and Dunne works into counters, but Priest cuts him off with a leaping back elbow. Dunne picks up the pace, fires back and attacks the hand and stomps on the arm. He follows with kicks to the arm, does it on the steps and as they work to the apron Priest hits the big stomp to cut him off. Back in and Priest follows with strikes, Dunne tries to attack the arm and Priest does the deal countering into a falcon arrow for 2. Dunne counters back, hits the x-plex but Priest fires back with kicks, he heads up top and Dunne cuts him of with a superplex. He follows with strikes, an enziguri and dropkicks the knee of Priest. The snap German, hand stomps follow. Priest powders and Dunne wipes him out with a moonsault to the floor. backing and they work up top, Dunne attacks the hands and hits the sitout powerbomb for 2. Dunne follows with stomps, Priest fires back with up kicks and Dunne pulls an arm bar. Priest escapes, hits an enziguri and posts Dunne. Splash mountain follows for 2. Dunne to the floor, and Priest follows with the step up tope. Back in and Dunne counters back with kick but Priest cuts him off with the cyclone kick and RANA of the ropes. The chokeslam follows for 2. they trade a flurry of strikes, knee strikes by Priest and they go crazy fists until Priest kills him with a lariat. The rezoning is countered, bitter end countered and they keep countering and landing until they end in a double down. Dunne heads up top and the moonsault eats knees. Priest looks for a powerbomb cantered as Dunne attacks the fingers, the ref gets involved… low blow by Priest and the reckoning finishes it. Damian Priest defeated Pete Dunne @ 14:15 via pin [***¾] This was very good and my best match on the show. Dune was great as always while Priest gave his best NXT performance to date, and he had in order to justify going over Dunne here. Sign me up for a rematch.

