Csonka’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 Review  

– Natalya defeated Lacey Evans @ 9:25 via submission [**]

– Raw Women’s Title Hell in a Cell Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks @ 23:40 via submission [****¼]

– Tornado Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan defeated Luke Harper & Erick Rowan @ 16:55 via pin [***½]

– Randy Orton defeated Ali @ 12:10 via pin [**¾]

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: The Kabuki Warriors defeated Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross @ 10:35 via pin [***]

– The Viking Raiders & Braun Strowman defeated The OC @ 8:10 via disqualification for kicking too much ass [**]

– Chad Gable defeated King Corbin @ 12:40 via pin [**]

– Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte defeated Champion Bayley @ 10:10 via submission [**]

– WWE Universal Title Hell in a Cell Match: The Fiend defeated Champion Seth Rollins @ 17:20 via DQ [DUD]

Lacey Evans vs. Natalya : They lock up and Natalya quickly grounds the action. They separate, Evans follows with kicks and grounds things, and covers for 2. They work into counters and Natalya celebrates. Natalya grounds things, but Evans counters out and starts working the arm. Evans then transitions to a side headlock, Natalya to her feet and Evans follows with a shoulder tackle. Evans again counters back and covers for 2. Natalya looks for an arm bar, Evans makes the ropes and then cradles Natalya for 2. Evans to the floor, Natalya follows and gets slammed to the steps. Evans starts attacking the knee, slamming it off the steps and then off of the apron. Back in and Evans follows with the slingshot elbow drop for 2. Evans goes back to the knee, hits the broncobuster and covers for 2. Evans grounds things, slams Natalya’s face off the mat and then goes back to the knee; the basement dropkick follows for 2. Evans keeps things grounded, Natalya fights to her feet and gets slammed back down. Evans looks for a sharpshooter, Natalya fights out and dumps Evans. Evans back in and lays the boots to Natalya, but Natalya battles back until Evans hits a clothesline. The Mero-sault misses and Natalya locks on the sharpshooter; Evans taps. Natalya defeated Lacey Evans @ 9:25 via submission [**¼] So you work this feud for weeks on TV, seemingly to rehab Evans after the failed Lynch program, and then get to here and all they call pull off is a string of ok two star specials and then.. Natalya wins? Christ, don’t tell me we’re getting her challenging for a title again. The match was ok with some solid intensity, but I’ve seen it too many times and ok isn’t good enough if I have to repeatedly watch it.

Raw Women’s Title Hell in a Cell Match: Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks : Banks attacks as they lower the cell and slams Lynch to the ramp and then the barricade. Lynch then kicks the door into Banks’ face and they brawl in the cell an into the ring. Lynch grabs the chain for the door and nails Lynch with body shots. She then dropkicks Banks to the floor and whips her to the cell. Lynch now locks the cell, but Banks whips her into the cell but Lynch whips her to the steps. Lynch pulls out a table, slides it in and also pulls out a ladder until Banks cuts her off with chair shots. Banks sets up the ladder but Lynch follows with chair shots. Back in and Banks gets cradles for 2. Lynch slams her onto the chair and Banks fires back and dropkicks the chair into Lynch’s face covering for 2. Lynch battles back with an XPLODER, dropkicks her into the cell a few times and Banks sends Lynch into the ladder with meteora. Back in and Banks covers for 2. Banks dumps her to the floor, and slams her arm in the door. Back in and Banks covers for 2. Banks then Pillmanizes the arm and covers for 2. She grounds the action, continuing to focus on the arm. Banks sets up the chair and sits Lynch on it. Meteora follows for 2. Banks wedged a chair in the cell, slides another in and Lynch cradles her for 2. She kicks a chair into Banks and dropkicks her to the cell. Lynch follows with strikes and kicks, posts Banks and hits an XPLODER into the cage. Lynch sets up a chair back in the ring, they trade strikes, and Lynch drop toeholds her into the chair and covers for 2. Lynch heads up top and Banks crotches her, but Lynch throws a chair at her and the missile dropkick follows for 2. To the floor they go and Banks attacks with kendo shots, she wedges it in the cell and does so with another. Lynch battles back, slams Banks into the kendos and then sets a chair onto them. She adds in another kendo and sits banks on the chair and follows with a dropkick off the apron; brave spot. Back in and the top rope leg drop follows for 2. Lynch sets up the table, but Banks hits the backstabber. They work up top and they trade and Banks hits meteora through the table for 2. Banks gets another kendo and locks on the banks statement with it. Lynch fights, slides to the floor and escapes. Kendo shots to Banks follow and Lynch just lights her up. Banks then whips her into the chair wedged in the cell and back in, Banks brings in more chairs and piles then up. She follows with repeated chair shots on Lynch, heads up top and poses. Lynch cuts her off with a chair shot, follows her up and hits an avalanche XPLODER and disarmher. Banks taps. Champion Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks @ 23:40 via submission [****¼] I really loved this. This match was a great, brutal and plunder filled opener that played off of the established feud well, and had a great pace and some innovative spots, that isn’t easy to pull off after 40 plus HIAC matches. I was a bit surprised that Lynch retained, but they delivered here.

Tornado Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. Luke Harper & Erick Rowan : They brawl at the bell with the monsters dumping Bryan and then Reigns. Bryan flies back in with a missile dropkick and suicide dive. The faces run wild as Harper is down, favoring his knee. He back to action but limping around as Rowan and Reigns work back into the ring and Rowan hits a dropkick but misses the splash. Reigns follows with a Samoan drop for 2. Harper cuts him off with a superkick and covers for 2. Rowan follows with an elbow drop for 2. They double team Reigns, Bryan back in and they cut him off and dump him to the floor. They then beat down Reigns, clearing the ring and the monsters follow them out and maintain control. Rowan grabs the steps and hits Reigns with them. Back in and they isolate Bryan. Double teams follow for 2. They look for doomsday but Reigns makes the save and Bryan gets a victory roll for 2. Rowan takes out Reigns, Bryan gets the Lebell lock on Rowan, but Harper makes the save. The jackhammer by Rowan follows for 2. Bryan battles back, Rowan gets posted and Harper hits the Michinoku driver for 2 as Reigns makes the save. He follows with clotheslines, but Rowan low bridges Reigns. Bryan attacks, takes out Rowan and lays in kicks on Harper. He takes out the knee and lays in more kicks. Rowan cuts him off and Reigns then takes him out until Harper hits a suicide dive. The monsters start dismantling announce tables, slam Bryan into the apron and then slam Reigns on the floor. Rowan tears apart a barricade and hits Reigns with it. They take Bryan into an announce table and Bryan counters the powerbomb with a RANA and Reigns spears Rowan through an announce table. Everyone is down. Back in and Bryan hits shotgun dropkicks on Harper, takes him up top and Harper counters the RANA into a superbomb for 2. He follows with dragon suplexes, but Bryan counters back and the superman punch, busaiku knee and spear finish it for the faces. Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan defeated Luke Harper & Erick Rowan @ 16:55 via pin [***½] I wouldn’t have followed the plunder filled cell with another plunder style match, as it minimizes the impact of the second match. But with that being said, this was a really good and tremendously fun tornado tag match.

– Post match, Reigns & Bryan tease shaking hands, but Bryan pulls back and offers a hug. They hug.

– Charly interviews Seth Rollins. Seth says that he’s not sure how to prepare for tonight. He’s never encountered anything like the Fiend, and tonight will be a test. But he will be ready, will survive and to burn it to the ground… at least he hopes so.

Randy Orton vs. Ali : They lock up and Orton grounds things right away. Ali counters out and Orton takes him to the corner and follows with chops. Uppercuts follows, Ali fires back and lays in chops. Orton eye pokes him and Ali heads up top, but Orton knocks him to the floor. Orton follows him out and lays the boots to him and suplexes him onto the announce table. He does it again and rolls back in. Ali beats the count, but Orton follows with the stomps. He dumps him again and Ali counters back with a dropkick. Orton quickly cuts him off by posting him. and back in, Orton covers for 2. Orton grounds things, Ali fights but Orton follows with strikes. Ali slowly fires back, hits kicks and elbows and then rights and chops. Orton cuts him off with a shot to the ribs, but Ali hits a dropkick and Orton powders. Ali follows with a suicide dive. He continue to attack with strikes, Orton rolls him back in but Ali keeps firing away. The enziguri and rolling x-factor follows for 2. Orton cuts him off with the snap slam for 2. Ali fires back with a spin kick, heads up top and the 450 misses, rolls through and then hits a tornado DDT. The 450 misses, and Orton hits the draping DDT. He celebrates, and the RKO Is countered and Ali cradles him for 2. The enziguri follows and Ali rolls into an RKO and that’s that. Randy Orton defeated Ali @ 12:10 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match that was severely lacking in overall crowed interest.

– On tomorrow’s Raw, Natalya faces Lacey Evans… again.

Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors : Nikki and Sane begin. Sane attacks, takes out Bliss and Asuka tags in as the challengers take control. Asuka runs wild and covers for 2. Nikki fires back, tags in Bliss and she takes down Asuka and the double knees moonsault follows. Bliss follows with strikes and covers for 2. Nikki tags back in and they double team Asuka as Nikki covers for 2. Asuka fires back with a flurry of strikes, dumps Nikki but Nikki traps her in the ring skirt as Bliss follows with a dropkick. Asuka fights back on the champions, and back in, covers for 2. Sane tags in and chokes out Bliss in the ropes by using the hair. Bliss manages a cradle for 2, but Sane cuts her off and tags in Asuka. The ass attack follows, and Asuka then works an octopus hold in the ropes as the challengers continue to show some heelish tendencies. They continue to isolate Bliss, ankle lock by Asuka and then grapevines the leg. Bliss fights, Asuka transitions to the half crab and Bliss escapes but gets slammed down. Sane tags back in and lays the boots to Bliss and pokes Nikki’s eyes and his the sliding D on Bliss, and gets 2 after the ref was distracted by Nikki. Asuka tags back in and follows with kicks, gets another ankle lock, but Bliss counters out and tags in Nikki. Sane joins her but Nikki runs wild with clotheslines and a bulldog. She takes out Asuka, heads up top and the high cross follows for 2. Sane counters the purge, hits an Alabama slam and heads up top. The elbow drop eats knees and the anarchist suplex follows until Asuka makes the save. Asuka takes out Bliss, tags in and lays in kicks on Nikki. Kawada kicks follow but Nikki cuts her off with a clothesline. Asuka mists Nikki, hits the head kick and we have new champions. The Kabuki Warriors defeated Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross @ 10:35 via pin [***] This was good and for me, the most enjoyable women’s tag team title match in forever. I loved the Kabuki Warriors leaning heel all match long leading to that finish.

The Viking Raiders & Braun Strowman vs. The OC : Bearded Brothers unite. Unfortunately, Strowman didn’t follow the rules of teaming with the former War Raiders, and didn’t paint up. Anderson and Ivar begin, they lock up and work into counters until Ivar a hits shoulder tackle. He grounds the action, but Anderson fires back as Gallows tags in. Ivar fights back, cleans house and then rolls into a tag, Erik runs wild on Gallows, but Styles cuts him off. Gallows follows with a head kick, and then a fall away slam. He follows with strikes in the corner, Styles tags in and Erik fights Gallows off until Styles lays the boots to him. Strowman cuts off Styles until Gallows takes him out. PELE by Styles and that gets 2. Styles lays the boots to Erik, follows with chops as Anderson tags in. The spinebuster follows for 2. He grounds things and Erik hits a desperation forearm. Styles cuts off the tag but Erik hits a backdrop and tags in Strowman. Strowman runs wild with shoulder tackles, corner clotheslines and then tackles on the floor to all three OC members. Back in and he ends up predictably posting himself. Styles follows with the calf crusher, but Erik makes the save. It breaks down into the big move buffet, Strowman is chop blocked and the OC gets DQ’d for kicking too much ass. The Viking Raiders & Braun Strowman defeated The OC @ 8:10 via disqualification for kicking too much ass [**] This was a perfectly ok tag match with a shit finish and worked with all of the intensity of a 10:30PM Raw match.

– Post match, the Vikings take out the Good Brothers while Braun lays out Styles with a KO shot to tease the Fury match.

– The Street Profits hype the PPV and upcoming draft. Carmella loses the 24/7 championship to Tamina.

– Corbin cuts a promo, and says he’s disappointed to face Gable again. He says he put the Rock in his place and demands respect. He runs down Gable with shirt jokes, how original, and says Gable can never beat him. More short jokes, calling him shorty Gable.

King Corbin vs. Chad Gable : Gable hits the rolling Liger kick and follows with strikes until Corbin slams him down. Gable looks for the ankle lock and Corbin escapes until Gable follows with strikes. Corbin fights off the sleeper and posts him. Corbin follows him to the floor, posts him again and back in, Corbin follows with strikes and then whips him to the buckles and covers for 2. Corbin knocks him to the floor, looking for a countout. Gable rolls back in and Corbin lay the boots to him and then grounds the action. The in and out lariat follows for 2. He follows with strikes, takes Gable up top and follows him up. Gable fires back, knocks him to the mat and hits the missile dropkick. Gable then counters but flies into a spinebuster for 2. Gable counters back into a RANA, hits the dropkick and lays in strikes. The chaos theory follows for 2. Thee rolling Liger kicks follow until Corbin counters into a powerbomb for 2. Gable counters back into a hanging arm bar, posts Corbin’s knee and then again. Corbin counters back with deep six for 2. He follows with rights, talks shit, but Gable counters back, counters end of days and hits the rolling neck breaker and moonsault for 2. The ankle lock follows, Corbin crawls under the ropes and escapes. Corbin then hits an apron chokeslam, grabs the scepter and the ref takes it and Gable cradles him for the win. Chad Gable defeated King Corbin @ 12:40 via pin [**] This was ok at best, really lethargic and lacked heat most of the way and nowhere near as god as their KOTR finals meeting. The way Gable win also doesn’t help him as it was basically a distraction finish.

– Tamina runs from the 24/7 goofs, and Carmella superkicks her and Truth wins the title.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte : Charlotte quickly hits a neck breaker, and follows with chops. Bayley misses the high cross and Charlotte follows with the crab. Bayley fights and makes the ropes. She powders, pokes Charlotte in the eyes and follows with strikes. Bayley lays in ground and pound, elbow strikes, and then works over Charlotte in the corner. Charlotte fires back, hits a clothesline and lays in chops. The suplex follows, and then forearm strikes connect until Bayley trips her up and slams her to the floor. Bayley starts attacking the knee, and back in, covers for 2. Bayley continues to attack the knee, slams it off the post and then covers for 2. She follows with the half crab, but Charlotte cradles her for 2. Bayley then hits the cutter in the ropes and covers for 2. Charlotte battles back, and she posts the knee of Bayley. The chop block follows, as Charlotte continues to kick away at the knee of Bayley. Natural selection follows for 2. Charlotte again attacks the knee, heads up top and the sketchy moonsault eats knees. Bayley follows her to the floor and Charlotte hits a fall away slam. She attacks the knee again, back in and Bayley cradles her for 2. Bayley cradles her with the ropes, but the ref catches her. Big boot by Charlotte, figure eight, tap. Charlotte defeated Champion Bayley @ 10:10 via submission [**] Another ok two star special, with fine work but no sense of urgency, no drama and Charlotte winning another championship; it existed.

– Bayley cries post match.

– Gable talks about Corbin coming up short tonight. He proved himself tonight and he is the bigger man. Corbin of course lays him out.

WWE Universal Title Hell in a Cell Match: Champion Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend : They keep the red lights on as the Fiend attacks, but Seth fires back and gets mowed down. Seth powders, grabs a kendo stick and attacks. The Fiend no sells him and works him over with strikes. The uranage follows and they work to the floor as the Fiend continues to maintain control. He whips Seth to the cell, chops him in the throat and crushes him against the cell. He then whips Seth to the steps, and again. Seth hits him with the steps, taking him down. Seth pulls out a table, slides it in and then hits suicide dives. He slams the Fiend to the steps, sets up the table, and the dive is countered into sister Abigail into the cell. Back in and Seth fights back, hits an enziguri and superkick. Fiend is on the table and the high fly flow follows. The Fiend pops up, Seth hits blackout, but the Fiend pops up and hits sister Abigail for 2. He “snaps” Seth’s neck and dumps him to the floor. The Fiend grabs a Gallagher like sledgehammer, but Seth hits superkicks and blackout onto the sledgehammer. Back in and the springboard knee follows, hits another but the Fiend is still up. Superkick and the blackout follows three times to boos. The Fiend is up and Seth hits a pedigree and another blackout for 1. Seth hits another superkick and like five more blackouts to boos. Seth gets a chair, nails a chair shot and covers for 1. Seth gets a ladder, lays it on his face and hits him with the ladder, covering for 2. Seth now gets kendos, and a toolbox as the Fiend takes a nap. He uses the toolbox to hit the ladder on the Fiend’s face several times to boos. Seth gets a Triple H approved sledgehammer, the ref stops him, so Seth hits the pile of carnage on the face of the Fiend anyway. And gets FUCKING DISQUALIFIED. The Fiend defeated Champion Seth Rollins @ 17:20 via DQ [DUD] What a clusterfuck of Russo led WCW proportions, complete with the crowd turning on this something fierce.

– We get bullshit and AEW chants, and then the Fiend attacks and lays out Seth. The fans chant “restart the match,” and Fiend hits Sister Abigail on the floor to AEW chants.

