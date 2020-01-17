Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 1.17.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cedric Alexander defeated Eric Young @ 5:40 via pin [**¾]

– Shelton Benjamin defeated Akira Tozawa @ 7:00 via pin [**¾]

– Byron Sexton and Main Event Mickie James are on commentary.

Cedric Alexander vs. Eric Young : They lock up, working to the ropes as Alexander starts to work the arm. He grounds things, Young fights to his feet and to the ropes where he attacks with elbows and strikes. Off the ropes and Alexander cuts him off with a dropkick. Young tries the Flair corner bump, flubs for the first time I can remember, but quickly recovers and dumps Alexander, To the floor and Young starts working over Alexander on the apron and rolls him back in and covers for 2. He grounds things, but Alexander fights to his feet, starts firing back and follows with a dropkick and suicide dive. Back in and the springboard clothesline connects for 2. They work up top and Young fights him off and follows with the elbow drop for 2. Alexander counters back, hits a back fist, and then the back handspring kick and picks up the win; no lumbar check needed. Cedric Alexander defeated Eric Young @ 5:40 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good little opener between two guys I really like and wish they would do more with. Also, I wish they’d drop the Sanity music and give Young something new, because it just reminds me how they epically screwed the pooch with Sanity and never have them a shot.

– Back to Smackdown for the set up to Corbin vs. Reigns at the Rumble and highlights of the Usos’ return match. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Back to Raw for highlights of Lashley vs. Rusev, setting up a mixed tag team match for Monday. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Akira Tozawa : They lockup and Shelton grounds things with ease. Tozawa fires back with kicks, a jawbreaker and dumps Shelton. He follows with an apron cannonball. Back in and Shelton hits a slam and another. He hits a third and grounds things. Tozawa fires back, but Shelton flapjacks him and covers for 2. He grounds things again, maintaining control as Tozawa powers up but Shelton delivers strikes. They trade, Tozawa opens up with repeated strikes and hits a RANA for 2. Shelton fires back until Tozawa cradles him for 2. The shining wizard also connects for 2. The octopus follows, Shelton fights and Tozawa counters into a rough looking cradle for 2. Tozawa heads up top and Shelton pops up and hits an overhead belly to belly, and then a knee strike and pay dirt for the win. Shelton Benjamin defeated Akira Tozawa @ 7:00 via pin [**¾] This was another pretty good outing, I like both guys, they worked hard and made the most of the time given to them, and like Cedric & Young, I wish they did more with them outside of Main Event or occasional Raw squashes.

– Back to Smackdown for the latest shenanigans between the Fiend and Daniel Bryan. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– We close by going back to Raw for highlights of the main even fist fight. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

