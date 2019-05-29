Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.28.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens @ 17:00 via pin [***½]

– Mandy Rose defeated Carmella @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– WWE 24/7 Championship Match: Elias defeated Champion R-Truth @ 0:10 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Bayley defeated Lacey Evans @ 7:15 via pin [**½]

– R-Truth & Roman Reigns defeated Elias & Drew McIntyre @ 11:45 via pin [**¾]

– WWE 24/7 Championship Match: R-Truth defeated Champion Elias @ 0:05 via pin [NR]

– We open with highlights of Ziggler’s return last week.

– We get highlights of Owens infiltrating the New Day to turn on Kofi. Owens says he was going to kick thing off with a Kevin Owens Show, but the fans here aren’t worthy. He can’t wait to beat the hell out of Kofi and loves beating down New Day, but didn’t attack Big E last week. They can blame him for the pain Woods has been in for weeks, and helping to end Kofi’s fairytale run. Once Ziggler wins, all he wants is his title match. Kofi says Owens is lying, and knows he attacked Big E, and that Owens isn’t a good person. Kofi says he will make Owens pay tonight for re-injuring Big E & hurting Woods. Owens will leave knowing why Kofi is the WWE champion.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens : Kofi attacks with a dropkick but Owens cuts him off and lays the boots to him. Owens fires back, and slams him down, taking control. Post break and Owens stuns Kofi off the ropes. He follows with a senton on the floor, and then lays in chops. Back in and Owens covers for 2. Owens keeps things grounded, and then follows with a clothesline. He lays in grounded strikes and covers for 2. Kofi fights to his feet, lays in rights and then gets cut off. Kofi fires back with up kicks, and then dumps him. He follows with a dive. Back in and they work into counters until Kofi hits SOS for 2. Owens cuts off the high cross and shoves him to the floor. Owens follows and slams him to the barricade, and looks for a countout. He then slams him o the barricade again, spills the pancakes, and Kofi fights back in. Owens then connects with the cannonball, and covers for 2. The double stomp follows, and Owens celebrates before grounding things. Kofi fires back, and gets superkicked to the floor. The apron frog splash follows. Kofi just barely makes it back in and Owens hits the big frog splash for 2. Owens heads back up top and Kofi cuts him off and lays in rights. They trade and Kofi looks for a superplex, but Owens knocks him to the mat and the swanton follows for 2. Kofi counters the pop up powerbomb and trouble in paradise finishes it. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens @ 17:00 via pin [***½] This was very good, and I though better than the MITB match. Owens was more aggressive and Kofi was a great babyface.

– Truth is still running for his life as Drake Maverick follows.

– Daniel Bryan & Rowan arrive. Bryan calls the tag division a bad joke that makes you cringe. Rowan tells a knock knock joke, mocking the division. They aren’t jokes, they have a mission and purpose. They will be the greatest tag team of all time and mock the people for eating animals on Memorial Day. These were intelligent and beautiful creatures, and the Oklahoma fans are worse than anyone. He claims they aren’t eco-friendly, and says they will save the planet and tag division. Kayla says there are teams that want to challenge them as Heavy Machinery arrives. Otis dances as Tucker says Bryan & Rowan are great, but they want to get down to business, which is the tag team titles. Bryan accepts the challenge, but not here. The champions leave.

– Bayley prepares backstage. Mandy & Sonya have Muscle & Fitness Hers magazines with Mandy on the cover, and hand out copies backstage. They run into Ember Moon, and give her magazines.

Mandy Rose vs. Carmella : Sonya is at ringside. This is a rematch from last week, a match that was interrupted by 24/7 shenanigans. They lock up and Mandy gets a takedown. She poses with her magazine, and talks trash until Carmella takes it away and tackles her and follows with strikes. She follows with kicks, but Mandy cuts her off and lays in rights. She grounds things, but Carmella gets a cradle for 2. Mandy levels her with the running knee strike and that gets 2. The RANA follows, and Carmella then hits a broncobuster and covers for 2. Sonya distracts Carmella and Mandy gets the cradle for the win. Mandy Rose defeated Carmella @ 3:00 via pin [NR] This was ok for the time given.

– Truth fights off Mahal and runs from others until Maverick finds him and chases him.

– We get another cryptic Aleister Black promo. At least they remember he’s on the show, unlike Buddy Murphy. Black is waiting patiently for someone, anyone, to pick a fight with him.

Shane McMahon Appreciation Night : Shane, Drew, & Elias arrive. Shane gets his special introduction, and then says he was hesitant to do this, but Drew insisted. He does what he does because he enjoys life. He’s a humble man, here to help run a family business. He’s here to put smiles on faces, and airs a best of himself video. Shane then says that the video was spectacular and namedrops Kevin Dunn. It was also an educational video, one designed for Reigns. Reigns can’t walk around breaking all the rules, and when Reigns attacked Vince, he bit the hand that fed his family. Shane will beat respect into him at Sweet Saudi Money III. Elias wrote a special song for Shane and sings it. Truth arrives, being chased by Maverick and he has a ref with him. Truth quickly pins Maverick. He now realizes he’s screwed and Shane attacks a Drew & Elias join in. Elias hits drift away and Drew follows with a claymore. Elias then pins him to win the 24.7 championship. Shane then announces Elias & Drew vs. Reigns & Truth. Shane is also suspending the 24/7 rules until after that match.

– Lacey Evans is interviewed. She’s having a tea party with Charlotte. They run down Becky & Bayley, and now plan to take out Bayley.

– Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party has been added to Sweet Saudi Money III.

Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans : Charlotte has joined commentary. Evans is dressed like Liberty Bell from Netflix’s GLOW. They lock up and work to the ropes. Bayley then grounds things, and then cradles her for 2. Evans cuts her off and follows with elbows. She chokes her out in the ropes, Bayley battles back but Evans stuns her of the ropes and the slingshot elbow connects for 2. Bayley gets sent to the floor, Evens follows and rolls her back in and covers for 2. She follows with knee drops, attacking the arm. Evans grounds things, Bayley battles to her feet but gets slammed back down. Bayley again fires back, hits a running cross body and covers for 2. Evans slams her to the buckles, and covers for 2. Bayley cuts her off, hits the stunner in the ropes and then follows her out and hits a dropkick. Charlotte distracts Bayley, and Bayley attacks and Evans rolls up Bayley but Bayley counters and pins her. Champion Bayley defeated Lacey Evans @ 7:15 via pin [**½] This was an solid match, keeping the heat on Bayley vs. Charlotte without them having to wrestle.

– Post match, Evans attacks Charlotte but Charlotte lays her out.

– The Undertaker will appear on Monday’s Raw.

– They hype Orton vs. Triple H at Sweet Saudi Money III.

– Andrade is asked about his upcoming match with the DEMON at Sweet Saudi Money III following comments from Balor. Andrade takes responsibility for hurting him at MITB, and will find his inner demon when they face.

– Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring.

– Firefly Funhouse time.

R-Truth & Roman Reigns vs. Elias & Drew McIntyre : Truth limps his way out and gets attacked by Elias & Drew. Truth fights them off. The match begins, Shane distracts Reigns and the heels take control. Drew tags in and lays the boots to Reigns. The suplex and double teams follow as Elias grounds the action. Reigns fights back and hits the Samoan drop, and tags in Truth who runs into a head butt from Drew. He then slams him off the apron to take the heat. Post break and Truth is trying to fight back, but Elias cuts him off with a clothesline. Drew tags in and follows with strikes and an overhead toss, covering for 2. Drew follows with a suplex and grounded strikes, and tags in Elias as they maintain control on Truth. Elias follows with chops, tags in Drew and he follows with chops. Drew grounds things, and then tags in Elias. Truth fights them off, dumps Drew & posts Elias. Hot tag to Reigns and he runs wild on Elias. He follows with corner clotheslines, and superman punches Drew, dumps Elias and follow with the drive by kick. He then takes out Shane with rights, and Shane runs away. Spear to Elias and that’s that. R-Truth & Roman Reigns defeated Elias & Drew McIntyre @ 11:45 via pin [**¾]

– Another spear to Elias and Truth pins him to regain the 24/7 championship.

– End scene.

