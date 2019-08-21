“It’s good shit, pal.” – Vince McMahon

Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.20.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– KOTR Tournament Match: Andrade defeated Apollo Crews @ 9:50 via pin [***¼]

– Buddy Murphy defeated Daniel Bryan @ 13:30 via pin [***¾]

– The Revival defeated Heavy Machinery @ 6:10 via pin [**½]

– KOTR Tournament Match: Elias defeated Kevin Owens @ 13:30 via pin [**½]

Randy Orton Talks : Orton says unlike Kofi Kingston, he doesn’t lie, he speaks the truth. Kofi ran from him at Summerslam, in front of his wife and kids, Kofi is stupid, he RKO’d him and took out Woods on raw. Kofi continues to fail to prove himself and the power of positivity can be crushed by an RKO. New Day’s music hits and Kofi hits trouble in paradise OUTTANOWHERE. Kofi says we’ll find out who is stupid, gets a chair and looks to Pillmanize Orton’s leg but The Revival arrives to make the save. Orton powders as Kofi beats their ass with chair shots. Good opening segment with Kofi showing some great fire and it didn’t overstay it’s welcome.

– We get a video package on the Roman Reigns saga.

– Shane meets with Owens backstage, and threatens a bigger fine if Owens gets out of line tonight. Owens says he was pissed last week, but thought about things and realized that $100,000 is a lot to him, and they should be able to relate as they are both fathers. He asks Shane to reconsider, and Shane says he will reconsider it.

KOTR Tournament Match: Andrade vs. Apollo Crews : Vega is at ringside. Crews attacks with a lariat to begin and Andrade then trips him up and hits the double knees for 2. Crews fights off the DDT with a cradle for 2. Andrade then works the hanging arm bar, but then flies off into a dropkick by Crews. Andrade rolls to the floor and Crews follows as Andrade cuts him off and RANAs him to the steps. Andrade follows with chops and rolls him back in, and lays the boots to him. He connects with knee strikes, and then starts focusing on the arm, grounding the action. The rolling suplexes follow as Andrade covers for 2. He follows with kicks, a slam and heads up top but Crews cuts him off. He lays in chops and follows him up. Andrade fires back and Crews catches the high cross and Crews hits a pop up gut buster. He follows with the clothesline and Andrade hits back elbows but Crews hits an Angle slam for 2. Andrade fights off the Apollo bomb, but Crews hits an enziguri. Andrade attacks the arm, misses the double knees and Andrade fires back with a superkick, they trade and Crews hits the standing shooting star press for 2. Andrade retreats to the ropes, Vega distracts him and Andrade hits the back elbow and hammerlock DDT for the win. Andrade defeated Apollo Crews @ 9:50 via pin [***¼] This was a good and competitive match with the right man advancing.

– Bryan & Rowan walk with a hooded man, who is allegedly the attacker of Roman Reigns. Bryan tells him to stay put.

– Elias walks and strums on his guitar. He finds a referee is disguise and then finds Drake hiding and makes him read a letter stating that the 24/7 rules are suspended for the night by order of Shane. Elias then locks him in a box.

A Moment of Bliss : Cross is out with Bliss and they are humbled by thier title reign. A moment of Bliss will carry on for the unfortunate without championships; Charlotte is the guest. Charlotte points to the throne and says that chair is more her style. Bliss brings up Charlotte’s win over Trish, and Charlotte says she took the torch from her. Charlotte is the queen of all eras and face of the Smackdown women’s division. Bliss says some would say Bayley is the face of the division, and Charlotte disagrees, because she is the brand and more marketable. She is Smackdown. Bayley is an afterthought, just like the championship and division. Bayley arrives and says enough of the same old shit, because it’s jut a bunch of excuses. Bayley is the champion and better than Charlotte. Charlotte says people always talks about her, and not Bayley. She will win the title at Clash of Champions, and Bayley accepts the challenge and will shut her up. She shoves Charlotte down and leaves. This was a solid segment to set up the Clash of Champions match.

– Buddy Murphy prepares backstage and meets with Roman Reigns. Buddy says he’s pretty sure he saw Rowan do it and Reigns says if Buddy’s lying he’ll whoop his ass.

– Bryan confronts Buddy about saying Rowan did it and calls him a cowardly liar. He will reveal the true culprit, and that Buddy had something to do with it.

Daniel Bryan vs. Buddy Murphy : Rowan is at ringside. Immediate V trigger by Buddy connects for 2. They spill to he floor, and then back in, Bryan lays the boots to him and follows with leg and body kicks. Buddy fires back, but Bryan bites him and follows with more kicks and then uppercuts. Bryan follows with chops, but Buddy fires back and dumps Bryan. The tope follows. Post break and Buddy hits the dropkick and an enziguri. Meteora follows for 2. Bryan counters back, and locks on the LeBell lock. Buddy fights and Bryan adds in the other arm and adds in the leg going all ZSJ until Buddy makes the ropes. The crowd rallies for Buddy as Bryan follows with grounded kicks. Bryan demands he stay down but Buddy fires back with a superkick until Bryan traps him in the tree of WHOA and dropkicks him. They work up top and the super belly to back superplex follows for 2. Bryan lays in more kicks, the corner dropkick and up top, Buddy slips out and into Cheeky nandos and the Liger bomb for 2. They trade strikes, work into counters and Buddy backslides him for 2. The brainbuster follows for 2. Rowan takes the ref, and Bryan cradles Buddy for 2.Buddy superkicks Rowan, V trigger and Murphy’s law follows for the win! Buddy Murphy defeated Daniel Bryan @ 13:30 via pin [***¾] This was another very g0od performance by Buddy Murphy, and more importantly, he picked up the big win. I really hope that these past two performances on TV will lead to better things for him.

– Backstage, Rowan and Bryan lay out Buddy as Bryan calls him a liar and coward. I hate that Buddy got immediately beat down after “the biggest won of his career.”

– The Revival mock the crowd for cheering their beat down earlier in the night and then call New Day cowards. They tell Woods to heal up for Clash of Champions and challenge New Day for a tag title match at the PPV. Heavy Machinery arrive.

The Revival vs. Heavy Machinery : Tucker and Dash begin, with Tucker working a bear hug on the injured ribs of Dash. Otis joins in and takes over, working quick tags with Tucker and they hit stalling suplexes and clear the ring. Tucker follows and the Revival attack and take control. Back in and Dawson chokes him out in the ropes. He follows with chops, and Dash joins in for double teams. He grounds the action, but Tucker fights to his feet but Dash cuts him off with a bulldog for 2. Dawson tags in and misses the top rope elbow drop. Tucker fights them off and tags in Otis who runs wild on the Revival. The spinning slam and corner splash follows. Otis hits the caterpillar and tags in Tucker, but Dawson attacks and Dash gets the cradle for the win. The Revival defeated Heavy Machinery @ 6:10 via pin [**½] This was a solid match to keep momentum on the Revival.

– Chad Gable comments on being an underdog s Shelton sneaks around behind him. He put a “you must be this tall” to enter KOTR sign on his door.

Miz TV : Sami Zayn is the guest, who requested this time. Sami arrives and says he doesn’t care about Miz or his show, but needed the time to get things off of his chest. Miz mocks him for being a loser, and Sami agrees. Sami says he’s been trapped in the WWE trap of greed and ambition. He’s succeeded by fighting for bigger causes and he will succeed by helping others. The man he will help is Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura arrives and Miz is curious about this, Sami says that Nakamura is Japanese, an artist, and is in pain as he can’t properly answer at times, he and Nakamura have a bond, and he will be his mouthpiece. Nakamura then attacks Miz and lays him out with Kinshasa and more knee strikes. One more Kinshasa follows as Sami & Nakamura stand tall. That was something, I hate to see Sami not featured as a wrestler, but on the other hand, Nakamura needs a mouthpiece.

– Bryan & Rowan arrive with their mystery man and tell him Roman is coming.

– Shane meets with Owens and tells him that you can’t touch WWE officials and wants an apology. Shane has reconsidered his fine, but if Owens ever touches another official, he’ll be fired. Owens agrees.

KOTR Tournament Match: Kevin Owens vs. Elias : They lock up and work to the ropes. Elias hits a shoulder tackle and covers for 2. Kevin battles back and dumps him to the floor. He follows him out and lays in strikes and chops until Elias slams him to the barricade. Back in and Elias follows with chops until Kevin cuts him off with a German and cannonball for 2. Shane now arrives and distracts Kevin. Post break and Elias has things grounded. Shane is sitting at ringside as Elias maintains control. Kevin fires back but Elias hits a jumping knee strike for 2. Elias works him over in the corner, hits a slam and covers for 1. He grounds the action; Kevin fires back and hits a desperation DDT. Elbows and kicks follow and then the senton. The pop up powerbomb is countered and Elias hits the sit powerbomb for 2. They work up top and Kevin fights him off and knocks him to the mat. The swanton eats knees. Kevin dumps him and follows with an apron cannonball. Shane stops the attack and reveal a ref’s shirt. So he’s an official now. Back in and Elias attacks, they teas the ref bum and Shane fast counts Kevin so Elias wins. Elias defeated Kevin Owens @ 13:30 via pin [**½] The match was solid overall, with the Shane vs. Kevin saga unfortunately continuing.

THE BIG REVEAL? : Bryan & Rowan are with the mystery man and he’s a Rowan look alike. Reigns looks stunned as the show ends.

