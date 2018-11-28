Cuervo Released From Hospital Following Concrete Block Incident

– Puerto Rican wrestler Cuervo has been released from the hospital following his being hit in the head by a concrete block at a show. Cuervo’s Facebook page provided an update, noting that he was released on Wednesday morning under his manager’s care.

Cuervo was hospitalized after during a match in Mexico, Angel o Demonio threw the block and hit Cuervo in the head. He had to undergo surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain. Demonio has been indefinitely suspended by the Boxing and Wrestling Commission of Mexico.