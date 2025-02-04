Curry Man Retires On Chris Jericho Rock N Wrestling Cruise

Just days after Christopher Daniels has retired, Curry Man has likewise announced that he’s hanging up up his boots. During the final show aboard Chris Jericho’s Rock n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Six on the Beach, Curry Man announced that he was retiring from the ring in a promo where he said that he wanted to wrestle for the fans on the cruise and his heart was full as it was his last match. You can see the clip below, courtesy of Benjamin Nichols’ Instagram account.

Daniels retired from the ring after his match with Hangman Page on the January 22nd episode of AEW Collision.