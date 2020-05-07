Curt Hawkins Says He’d ‘Love’ to Work for AEW, Thinks AEW’s Empty Arena Shows Are Better Than WWE

– ComicBook.com recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins, aka Brian Myers, who discussed his future in wrestling after his release from WWE last month. Below are some highlights.

Curt Hawkins on AEW: “I mean obviously I’d love to (work for AEW). I haven’t missed an episode. I’ve watched everything from day one. I have a ridiculous amount of friends involved in that company so I’m always rooting for them. I’m rooting for, what their impact on the business is as a whole. They’ve made it better for everybody. So I would never say never to anything. I’ve even enjoyed their no-fan presentation a lot better than WWE. I think they’re doing the best with that scenario. There’s so much opportunity once the world starts to turn back. I see the light at the end of this coronavirus tunnel here and I think things are going to normalize to the new normal. And prior to this, wrestling was on fire man, there was just so much opportunity everywhere.”

Hawkins on who sticks out for him in AEW: “When I watch it, a person that I haven’t worked with…and I’ve worked, like I said, Trent (Beretta) and the Bucks and a lot of these guys, obviously Cody Rhodes… but Darby Allin is the one that sticks out to me. I’ve never met him. I’ve only just seen him on television and I feel like we could mesh very well together. I admire what he’s got going on.”

On possibly working the World Tag League in NJPW: “Zack (Ryder) and I have a group chat with (Luke) Gallows and (Karl) Anderson and they were saying, man it would be awesome if all four of us were in the tag league in the fall or something, and that would be a huge bucket list type scenario for sure. That’s something I would love to do. Japan was a huge, huge check mark on my list that I wanted to accomplish and I actually got to go last summer with WWE for the first time. So I feel a little less motivated to go there because I got it at least off my checklist and I’ve been and had a whole week tour there with WWE. It was very important to me at one time. But like you said, now with the family… Of course I would still do it and I’d love to do it, but it’s not as high up there of a priority, to be away that long, that far away. It doesn’t excite me anymore as a family man.”