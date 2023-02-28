D-Von Dudley Praises MJF’s Work As the ‘Second Coming Of CM Punk’

D-Von Dudley is a big fan of what MJF is doing in AEW, calling him the “second coming” of CM Punk. Dudley was a guest on Sportskeeda’s Wrestle Binge podcast and talked about what MJF is bringing in AEW, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On MJF’s work as a heel: “I think a lot of people like him. I think he’s the second coming -– and no disrespect to you, MJF –- of CM Punk, because I think when Punk left we were waiting for that rebel to come out again and to take charge of wrestling and I think he’s the man that did it. I think he was the one that came out and did that.”

On MJF’s promo skills: “He’s a hell of a talent. He’s amazing on the mic, there’s no question. He hits every cylinder there is [in] becoming a heel.”