D-Von Dudley Says The Rock Bottom Is One Of the Safest Moves In Wrestling

D-Von Dudley puts the Rock’s Rock Bottom at the top of the easiest moves he’s ever taken in the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a new YouTube video in which he discussed finishers he’s taken and ranked them based on how much they hurt to take. He listed the Rock’s uranage finisher as one of the safest.

“The Rock Bottom,” Dudley began (per Fightful). “I’ve been in the ring with The Rock many times. I will say this is probably the easiest move I’ve ever taken in pro wrestling, the finisher wasn’t a dangerous one, it was a safe one.”

He continued, “I’m not taking anything away from the Rock Bottom. He’s won many matches and has captured titles with that finisher. But as far as being safe, probably one of the safest moves you’ll ever take.”

D-Von is largely retired from the ring now and has only competed in three matches since 2016, most recently a six-man tag team match at IWC Superstar Showdown V in April of 2024.