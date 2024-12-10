– During a recent edition of Women’s Wrestling Talk, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley discussed the recent heel turn by The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), and how it could set up a potential swerve for the duo. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

D-Von Dudley on The New Day: “Very proud of the New Day. Don’t like what’s going on right now leaving Big E out, but you know, these guys gotta find themselves, you know?”

On how the turn could be a setup for a swerve: “Who’s to know what’s gonna happen? Who’s to know this ain’t all a setup for somebody. In terms of maybe these three are getting together to take out The Bloodline. We don’t know. Maybe they want to make it look like they’re breaking up and outsing out Big E and then all of the sudden, Xavier and Kofi are in the ring doing their thing and next thing you know, here comes Big E for the rescue. Nobody ever sees it coming. So see, we don’t know.”

On if that would be the right move: “Is it the right thing to do? Yes and no. You’ve gotta understand, they’ve been going since 2015 and we’re now in 2024. It’s a long time for a trio like that to be together for as long as they have. They’ve both come out as superstars in singles competition. Could it be, possibly, but we won’t know until we see further on down the line what’s gonna happen.”