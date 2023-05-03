Dad Responds to Call-Out From Joey Janela, Says He’d Face Janela in GCW

Dad saw Joey Janela’s call out on social media and says that he’s willing to face Janela again in GCW. The influencer, who called out Seth Rollins after his win at Creator Clash 2, spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen and talked about Janela tweeting that he “beat his ass before I might have to do it again.” You can see a couple of highlights below:

On Janela calling him out: “I knocked the guy out with one hit. The dude is all talk. I survived a Stinkface from Rikishi. If I can survive the stinkface, I can survive little man Joey Janela. I think it should be him and Harley (Morenstein) against me and John (Morrison). Anywhere, GCW, you name it, I’m there. He threw me through a door. It was so disrespectful.”

On Janela making watching the Rocky films a requirement for some people to face him: “I’ve seen them all. I watched Creed III recently. It was tight. I liked it, even though Sylvester Stallone was not part of it, I still enjoyed it. One time, I sat down and put all of them on different TVs at the same time and turned it up to full blast and absorbed all movies at the same time. I’m overtrained.”