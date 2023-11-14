– During a recent livestream on her Twitch, WWE Superstar Dakota Kai revealed when she found out about Kairi Sane returning to WWE and joining Damage CTRL, which took place earlier this month at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. According to Dakota Kai, they found out only very shortly before the event. She said on learning about Kairi Sane (via Fightful):

“Not that long. Not that long at all. Almost as though we found out the day before. There’s a lot of stuff that we don’t find out until the day of. I was so happy. I met IYO and Kairi almost ten years ago, my first tour of Japan in 2013/2014. It was right when my tour was ending. We hung out and went to dinner. Kairi is a sweetheart. She’s also deadly. You do not want to cross her.”

At Crown Jewel, Kairi Sane attacked Bianca Belair to help Iyo Sky pick up the win and retain her title. Kairi Sane had previously left WWE following her contract expiring in December 2021.