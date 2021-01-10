wrestling / News
Dalton Castle Now Free Agent, Note On Potential New ROH Deal
January 10, 2021 | Posted by
Wrestling Inc. reports that Dalton Castle is now a free agent and can appear for any promotion he wants. ROH has offered Castle a new deal that is said to be good, and while Castle is considering it, he wants to see all his options before deciding anything.
Castle signed with ROH back in 2013 and won the ROH World Title in 2017.
