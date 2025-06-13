Damian Priest Says He Got First Class Travel In His New WWE Contract

Damian Priest is flying first class after signing his new WWE contract. Priest revealed in his appearance on Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast that he got first class travel accommodations in his new deal, something he had never had before.

“Part of my contract, up until this point, I’m a big guy,” Priest said (per Fightful). “I don’t think I ever sat in first class in my life, but I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t want to be in pain anymore. I don’t want to wrestle and then be [scrunched up on the plane]. I’m sorry, I’m a big guy and I don’t fit.’ They were like, ‘Oh, that’s not a problem. You should’ve had that already.'”

He continued, “I didn’t know the rules. I don’t know how to politic and ask for stuff. That’s not me. It was the first time they were like, ‘Yeah, you can sit at the front of the plane for now.’ The first time this went into effect was when we went to Australia last year.”

Priest most recently competed at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, defeating Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match.