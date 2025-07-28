Damian Priest Reflects On Breaking Character During R-Truth Segments

Damian Priest found himself breaking character more than once during the Judgment Day’s segments with R-Truth, and noted he even got called out by Triple H over it. Priest spoke with Sam Roberts for a new interview and during the talk he talked about how The Game told him he had a bad poker face due to the number of times Truth got him to break.

“I was about to say, I didn’t do well,” Priest said of those segments (per Fightful). “Oh, man. I remember Hunter telling me, he was like, ‘You have a horrible poker face. ‘I was like, ‘Stop putting me on TV with this guy then!’ I was like, ‘It’s the one guy. Nobody else has done that.'”

He continued, “But then not too long after that, he broke Hunter on TV. I went right up, I ran into Gorilla just to go right up to him like, ‘You see, I told you!’ and then he started laughing. He goes, ‘That guy, he’s the one and only’, and he really is. Yeah, it was horrible. The only saving grace is that some of those backstage segments, a few of them were pre-taped so we could do them again.”

Truth, now going by his real name of Ron Killings, had a storyline with the Judgment Day in late 2023 into 2024 where he believed he was part of the group.