Damian Priest On His Reaction To Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania Win, Being Happy For Her & Dominik Mysterio

Damian Priest didn’t have his own WrestleMania 39 match, but he was able to live vicariously through his Judgment Day partners Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Priest was a guest on a live episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin recorded after Night One, and he talked about his reaction to Ripley’s Smackdown Women’s Championship win and Dominik having his match against Rey Mysterio. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On his reaction to Ripley’s WrestleMania win: “Obviously everybody knows that we became friends in NXT and we’ve stayed close ever since, she’s like my little sister. And I’m so happy and proud, and I legit got a little emotional last night. Because seeing how hard she’s worked; she’s been through a lot, and being away from her home, from her family. I mean, a lot of us sacrifice, but not to that level. I mean, her family is literally on the other side of the planet and [she] goes years without seeing them. And for somebody that grew up very close-knit with their family, that’s hard. But you know, she muscles through — literally — and keeps working hard, and never stops striving for more. It’s really gratifying on my end to witness it, to be a part of it, and share that enjoyment she’s feeling right now. So proud of her.”

On not having his own match at the show: “Yesterday, I would say early in the afternoon, I’m in the arena. It’s empty, I’m just looking around in the stands and seeing this massive stadium. Seeing the — you know, they’re rehearsing sounds, so I’m seeing all the entrance videos and stuff. And I did feel a little something, you know. Because I didn’t have my own match. And naturally, I’m a competitor. II want my own moment too. So I did feel something, but — and I told Dom and Rhea, at the end of the night I hugged them both and I said, ‘You know, whatever I was feeling earlier, I don’t even remember because I am so happy right now for the both of you.’ And I was just all smiles, and just ecstatic. I said, ‘Thank you for letting me be a part of your journey.’ So all that feeling of you know me went out the window, and I was just happy for them.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.