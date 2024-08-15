Bobby Steveson Says He’s Interested In Competing at Bloodsport

Bobby Steveson, formerly known as Damon Kemp, says he’s interested in competing at Bloodsport. Steveson confirmed earlier this week that he is officially a free agent after his WWE contract expired. He spoke with the Get Comfy Podcast where, when asked about potentially working in AEW, TNA, NJPW, CMLL, or AAA, he expressed interest in all of them and added Bloodsport to the list.

“I’m interested in all of those places,” Steveson said (per Fightful). “I really want to wrestle everywhere. I want to be able to see the world and meet new people and new styles. I would like to wrestle anywhere.”

He continued, “One place that really stands out just because I’m a fan of the UFC and my background; Bloodsport. Something like that would pretty tough. I think that would fit me really well just because of the background I have and to actually get in there and someone be rough with me and I’d be rough with them. We just make art out of it. I’m open to all of those opportunities.”

Steveson also said that he would be open to a WWE return.