Daniel Bryan Claims Rowan Is Innocent Of Attacking Roman Reigns, Thinks Buddy Murphy’s Confession Was Coerced

During last night’s episode of Smackdown, Buddy Murphy revealed after being beat up that it was Rowan who was behind the recent mysterious attacks on Roman Reigns. This included scaffolding getting dropped on him and an attempt at running him over with a car. Reigns threatened Rowan when he found out. This morning, WWE posted a video to Twitter which featured Rowan and Bryan reacting to Murphy’s claims.

Bryan said: “This is typical media spin. This is typical media spin. And I like how you guys don’t try to put any of the blame on Roman Reigns. What happened when Roman Reigns asked Buddy Murphy? What happened? What did he say he saw? He said he saw no one. And only when he had his head forced against the wall by Roman Reigns did he say anything about Rowan. What would you do if I pinned your head to the wall and I said you couldn’t leave until you gave me a name? I guarantee you, you would give me a name. I don’t know Buddy Murphy. I don’t care about Roman Reigns. All I know is that Rowan has nothing to do with this.”