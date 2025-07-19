Daniel Cormier Reveals That Brock Lesnar Is On A ‘Banned List’

Brock Lesnar has been on hiatus from WWE since his name popped up in allegations listed on a lawsuit against Vince McMahon. According to Daniel Cormier, Lesnar may actually be on a banned list of some kind, although whether that’s UFC, WWE or TKO was not made clear. In an interview with Mightycast (via Fightful), Cormier explained why a fight between the two never happened in UFC after an altercation between the two at UFC 226.

He said: “Brock played us. Brock played us, bro. Brock came with the idea, he always has an open door because he is such a big star. I was on a Brock Lesnar card at UFC 200. I fought Anderson (Silva). Sold 1.4 million pay-per-views. Brock actually came and WWE paid him more to stay. They paid him more to stay. We danced the dance for a while. It could have been Brock and I when I fought Derrick Lewis in New York. They paid him so much to stay. He was such a big star there that he could make money to go do that and do nothing but suplex, or fight me in an Octagon and I’m going to try and kill him. He made the best choice.”

When asked about facing him in WWE, Cormier replied: “Brock is on the banned list right now. Brock got into so much trouble. I ain’t telling you on air what Brock did. Brock is in so much trouble.”