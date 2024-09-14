– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, AEW star Daniel Garcia discussed joining The Jericho Appreciation Society and learning from Chris Jericho. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Daniel Garcia on learning he’d be in the Jericho Appreciation Society: “It’s crazy because you know, me and Jericho didn’t know each other. When we were put in that group, like he came up to me one day, and he told me like, hey I think we’re going to start this group, the Jericho Appreciation Society. And I think you’re going to be in it. We didn’t know each other. He didn’t know anything about me. I didn’t know him personally. So it was confusing. And obviously it’s like a big pressure situation you’re getting put in a stable … with one of the top wrestlers of all time.”

On what he learned from Jericho: “Jericho has taught me a lot. I think the main thing he taught me is to not be scared of trying new things, because … Jericho does not care. He’ll try a billion things. If one of them sticks, great. If the rest of the 900,099 [sic] doesn’t work, like it’s fine. Don’t be afraid to try new things. If it doesn’t work, there’s always next week you can try something new.”