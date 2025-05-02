Danielle Moinet Says She’s Been Getting The Itch To Make Wrestling Return

Danielle Moinet says that she’s feeling the desire to return to wrestling after working on some Hollywood projects. The former Summer Rae told The Wrestling Classic that some recent projects with Chavo Guerrero have given her “the itch” to return.

“I’ve been getting the itch a little bit,” Moinet said (per Fightful). “I’ve been doing some projects in Hollywood that require some wrestling, and so Chavo Guerrero recently told me that I still have it, and I’m like, ‘Chavo, don’t say that!’ He also gave me a Guerrero shirt, and I wear it now, and I feel like I’m one of them.”

Moinet returned to WWE for a spot in the 2022 Royal Rumble but hasn’t been in the ring since.