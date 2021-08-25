Danny Burch Returns on NXT, Aligns With Oney Lorcan and Company

Danny Burch is back in NXT, and he’s back in cahoots with his old tag team partner. Burch returned to WWE TV on tonight’s show, helping Oney Lorcan, Pete Dunne, and Ridge Holland take out Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher after Holland beat Thatcher.

Burch has been out of action since March with a shoulder injury. Burch and Lorcan were NXT Tag Team Champions at the time and the title was vacated due to the injury.

Later in the show, Dunne came out to challenge Samoa Joe and when LA Knight and then Kyle O’Reilly staked their claims, Holland attacked O’Reilly. Dunne was then attacked in the ring by Ciampa, but Holland came down and took him out. The group later cut a promo in which Dunne promised to get the NXT Title, Lorcan and Burch said they would regain their tag team titles, and Holland vowed to take out Ciampa next.