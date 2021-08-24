Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s another Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT! I’m Jeremy Thomas as always, and tonight we have the fallout from NXT Takeover 36 when Samoa Joe became NXT Champion and we lost two of the brand’s top heels in Karrion Kross (or Demolition Kross as I guess we can call him now) and Adam Cole. There’s big changes afoot in NXT, so in the words of the wise Ray Arnold:

In the meantime, we also have the NXT Breakout Tournament Finals tonight as well as Hit Row taking on Legado del Fantasma. And without further ado, let’s get right into it.

* Cameron Grimes arrives at the CWC looking snazzy in his Million Dollar Vest with Ted DiBiase. We get some pics of Grimes beating LA Knight at NXT Takeover 36 with Ted’s aid before they make their way down to the ring. Ted said that when he first showed up, people wondered what he was doing there but eventually everyone realized he was looking for that guy who could carry on the legacy and be the Million Dollar Champion. That person would have to be strong of body, mind and heart, the latter being where it’s at. He says Grimes has never been a quitter and kept getting up until he became Million Dollar Champion.

Grimes says that Ted drove him nuts when he showed up, which Ted says was on purpose because he was testing him. Grimes says he’s glad because he was losing sight due to his money. But he didn’t have an accomplishment that made him something, but he realized as he was scrubbing toilets and picking up trash that he couldn’t let DiBiase do that. So they took care of LA Knight together at Takeover and Grimes became Million Dollar Champion.

Grimes says that as he stands there, worn out from celebration with Ted, his question now is where he goes now. Ted says he knows where — it’s time to go TO! THE! MOON! Money goes flying out into the crowd as Wade Barrett facepalms. (Sorry fans in attendance, it’s fake money.)

* Holland vs. Thatcher is next.

* Hit Row has arrived at the Capitol Wrestling Center ready for their match with Legado tonight in the main event.

Ridge Holland vs. Timothy Thatcher

They go right into the lockup and then begin trading Euro uppercuts before Thatcher locks in a headbutt and gets shot into the ropes for a shoulderblock that doesn’t put Holland down. Holland shoots Thatcher into the ropes and takes him down, but Thatcher right back into strikes and then goes for a leg submission. Holland blocks so Thatcher goes into mounted punches, Holland shoves him off and fires back. Timmy goes for a backslide but Holland blocks it, knocks Thatcher down and then slams him down. Cover gets two.

Holland up and Thatcher with kicks to the leg but Holland takes over with fists to the face. Holland pounds on Timmy’s back but Thatcher fires back, then gets reverse whipped into the ropes into a back elbow for two. Holland lays into Holland with an overhead shot and some kicks, he yells at Thatcher to get up so he does and strikes, belly to belly from Thatcher gets one. Thatcher goes for the armlock but Holland blocks it. Thatcher keeps going for it but Holland gets to his feet so Thatcher tries to stretch him for a bit, then knees him in the chest. Holland pops up and grabs Thatcher around the arm and neck for a suplex throw.

Thatcher goes for a standing switch but Holland goes for the arm submission. Standing switch by Thatcher, uppercut to the back of the head and he tries for an armbar but Holland gets free and knocks Thatcher out of the ring as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Holland controlled throughout the break, wearing Thatcher down until Thatcher fought back with uppercuts. They’re trading shots back and forth, Thatcher with a leaping enzuigiri and then a bodyslam that sends Holland’s leg into the ropes. Thatcher locks in a single-leg crab and Ciampa yells at Holland from outside. Holland gets turned back around and kicks Thatcher until he’s free, then stands up into an overhead slam to the chest. Thatcher with another enzuigiri attempt but he gets slapped down, and Holland with a headbutt and a powerslam driver for the pinfall.

Winner: Ridge Holland (10:34)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: This was EASILY Holland’s best match in NXT yet, and while a LOT of that is due to his opponent, Holland was also much more on his game here. This Ridge Holland I am totally here for.

Holland attacks Ciampa after but Ciampa takes control and even knocks Dunne out of the ring until — Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch are here! They double team Ciampa and get him in the ring where Holland headbutts him down. Thatcher attacks Holland and briefly stops him, but Dunne distracts him and Holland hits a truncheon shot to the throat. The foursome back off as Ciampa tends to Thatcher.

* Asked how big tonight’s match is for him in a sit-down interview, Carmelo Hayes says this is his biggest opportunity yet because he can earn a title shot. He’s asked about his aggressive mentality since he arrived, and Hayes says that he simply goes in not thinking he’s an underdog. He says a lot of hard work and perseverance went into his journey to NXT. Asked how he prepped for Jones, he said you can’t prep for him because there’s no one like him, putting over his speed and skill. Asked what’s next if he wins, Hayes says we’re gonna have to find out and he’s taking things one match at a time, but he will hold a championship at the end of the road.

* We’re back with a recap of Indi Hartwell’s proposal to Dexter Lumis, then go to McKenzie backstage with the couple. She asks how it’s been and she says it’s amazing. She says that being in love is great and so is being engaged, talking about all the things they do together. McKenzie asks about a wedding date, and Dexter silently hands over an invite for three weeks from now.