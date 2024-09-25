– AEW star Darby Allin recently joined Busted Open Radio to discuss tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show. Allin will be in action later tonight against Jon Moxley, with his AEW World Title shot hanging in the balance. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

His thoughts on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam: “I feel like this is a friendly reminder to everybody [of] what I’m capable of, and I belong in these spots. I want to be the backbone, I want to be the face of this place, and to be the face of this place I need to be champion.”

On working with DDP on his physical recovery: “I’m good friends with DDP, and every new crazy contraption there is for physical recovery? I go over to his house and we like test it out and I buy it. A lot of those guys are just living day-to-day; I see a bigger picture.”

Darby Allin on Jon Moxley: “He came into AEW and his first ever promo is ‘this is a paradigm shift,’ and I want people to treat it as such. … I feel like I’m the poster child to what that embodies.”

Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley goes down later tonight at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Tonight’s show is being held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.