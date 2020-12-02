Darby Allin Plans to Present TNT Title in a New Light, Talks Being Embraced By Wrestling Fans

Darby Allin is your AEW TNT Champion, and he talked about winning the title at Full Gear and more in a new interview. Allin spoke with Sports Illustrated about his goals for his run as champion and more; you can check out the highlights below:

On his plans for his title run: “I’m going to create something that is entirely mine, and I’m going to present the championship in a new light. Work doesn’t end for me on Wednesdays. This is a seven-day life for me. It’s a heavy task to make this title mine, but I’m up for it.”

On winning the title at Full Gear after not being on the 2019 Full Gear card: “I was pissed off. That drove me up a wall. So I worked harder and proved people wrong. Fast forward a year, winning the title from Cody, and it couldn’t have been any more different from a year ago.”

On being embraced by wrestling fans: “I still can’t believe it. In the eighth grade, I’m the guy who had no real friends. I was such a loner. During school break I would do these weird challenges with myself, like sitting in a walk-in closet and be in complete isolation. Now, to have all these people be huge fans and supporters, it’s insane. I never thought that was going to happen.”