– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, AEW star Darby Allin discussed a potential matchup with Ricochet, who officially debuted last Sunday at AEW All In: London 2024, competing in the Casino Gauntlet Match at Wembley Stadium. Below are some highlights:

Darby Allin on possibly facing Ricochet: “I’d like to wrestle with anybody that has a point to prove. So, yeah, if he has a point to prove, he’s got that chip on his shoulder, let’s do it. I don’t want to wrestle anybody that has this ego and they’re just gonna phone it in today. That’s when I get pissed off. You know, people that are just so ungrateful. I want to wrestle people that are grateful, and I want to wrestle people that have a chip on their shoulder.”

On how Ricochet doesn’t have it in him to phone it in: “Don’t come in here and expect that this is, like – take the night off and phone them in. Because I don’t think any of those – I don’t think he would ever do that. That’s not in his DNA to do that. But you know, other people that try to come here and treat it like summer vacation, like, get the f**k outta here!”

On not wanting to wrestle people who phone it in: “I don’t want to wrestle those people. I’m not going to put my life on the line for those people. But if people are actually like, I have a point to prove, I know what I’m capable of. I can see what AEW has given me, you know what I mean? I’ve had this chip on my shoulder, I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder, I think I always will, but it’s a healthy chip on my shoulder.”

At last Sunday’s AEW All In, Darby Allin lost a Coffin Match for the TNT Title against reigning champion Jack Perry. However, Allin was saved from being set on fire in the coffin by Perry and The Elite by the returning Sting, who cleaned house and beat up The Elite members. Sting previously retired from competition after his last match teaming with Allin against The Young Bucks earlier this year at AEW Revolution.