– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW star Darby Allin discussed the injury he suffered earlier this year at AEW Double or Nothing that sidelined him for a while. He competed in Anarchy in the Arena at the event as part of Team AEW against The Elite in a losing effort Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I got superkicked in the face, not just superkicked in the face, they had thumbtacks glued to the bottom of their shoes. Mind you, this is the same face that got hit by a bus. Then my nose, you couldn’t see it because this shirt was hanging over my face, but my nose blew up like a faucet, and when I got to the back, I had to pull thumbtacks out of my lip and it like … I went right to the hospital. I thought this whole thing was re-broke, it was a pretty crazy night.”

Darby Allin as part of Team AEW retaliated against The Elite, beating them in Blood & Guts on last night’s AEW Dynamite.