Darby Allin Taking Time Off From AEW

Fightful Select reports that Darby Allin is set to take time off from AEW and hasn’t been on the road with the company. He’s not expected back for months, as he’s started training for his climb of Mount Everest.

His last match was on the December 22 Dynamite against Ricochet, a time limit draw. He was then written out of storylines when the Death Riders kicked him down a flight of stairs. It’s believed that Allin will get a push when he comes back, but that likely won’t happen until the spring.