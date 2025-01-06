Darby Allin Gives Update On Training Sting’s Son, Talks Learning From Sting

Darby Allin recently provided an update on his training of Sting’s son. As previously reported, Allin is training Sting’s son Steven Borden and he talked about the process and more in an interview with Fightful. You can see some highlights below:

On training Steven Borden: “Stephen, his son is actually training a lot. Time is of the essence with that one. You don’t want to rush anybody because if you rush somebody in there, they’re all, ‘Oh, that was a favor for Sting.’ We all want, when Steven steps foot in the ring for the first time, we all want to be like, ‘Okay, he worked for this. He deserves this.’”

On what he learned from Sting: “Just to be humble and grateful for everything. Don’t believe the hype. Don’t get an ego because the wrestling world is going to chew you up and spit you out. At the end of the day, when the 15-minute ride is over, you want to look in the mirror and know who you’re looking at. He’s the greatest dude ever. Just he just how he led outside of the ring is bigger than how he led inside of it.”

On if Sting will return: “You know what they say, the thing about Sting is nothing is for sure. So who knows? Who knows? Who knows? Just from a selfish standpoint, I’d like to have him around more just because I like spending time with him. I know he’s loving life right now and he’s in his own little world. He’s worked hard for that. So if he wants to stop and smell the roses a few more months, by all means, I’m not going to drag him out.”