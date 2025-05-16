Daria Berenato Not Closing The Door On Wrestling Career

Daria Berenato, the former Sonya Deville, says she hasn’t closed the door on her wrestling career. Berenato exited WWE after her contract expired earlier this year and is set to appear on the commentary team for Invicta FC 62. She spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, and you can see highlights below:

On her appearance with Invicta FC: “Yeah, I’m like a really big believer in the universe and trusting the process and where life takes you and if you put it in the work and if you manifest enough, I feel like things will align how they should and patience is obviously part of that. I feel like it happened very organically. I loved my 10 years wrestling and now I’m excited to be on the other side of that and I’m excited to be able to be back in the driver’s seat and do all the things that I’ve wanted to do for so long.”

On if she’s closed the door on her wrestling career: “I’m very much living in a state of slow right now, so I’m not closing any doors. I’m quite enjoying the beginning of Chapter 2 over here, as I like to call it, and I’m not saying never to anything. I will say this— my body and mind feels the best that it has maybe ever. I feel stronger than I ever have. I feel like, I don’t know if I was a late bloomer, but I feel more athletic than I ever was. I feel really good. So I feel like anything is kind of up in the air right now.”