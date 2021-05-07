Dario Cueto Reportedly Getting New Name In MLW

Dario Cueto will be going with a a new name in MLW, according to a new report. As reported last night, the former Lucha Underground persona made his debut on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion as the mysterios leader of Azteca Underground. According to PWInsider, Cueto will be going as Cesar Duran in MLW, and there will be a storyline explanation for his name change.

The site also notes that MLW has filed for a trademark on the name. The company filmed the scene, which was a post-credit stinger, in secret last month with only a few people in the company aware or involved. The company did not send out screeners for this week’s episode to keep the reveal secret.

As noted earlier, de la Renta has confirmed that she’s done with MLW and her contract is up.