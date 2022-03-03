wrestling / News
Darius Martin Returns From Injury On AEW Dynamite
March 2, 2022 | Posted by
Darius Martin is back in action after a lengthy time off due to injury, appearing on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Top Flight member joined his brother Dante as the surprise second team in the Casino Tag Team Battle Royal on Wednesday’s show, as you can see in a clip below.
Martin has been on the shelf after undergoing surgery in March of 2021 due to a knee injury.
It's #TopFlight making their comeback after @DariusMartin612 was sidelined for over a year due to injury! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/UxkxrCstki
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2022