Dark Match Result From AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Tom Lawlor competed in the dark match before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. PWInsider reports that Lawlor, who was originally set to face Adam Cole on the main card before that bout was pulled to Cole falling ill, defeated Serpentico in the pre-air show.

After the match, Tony Khan came out to thank everyone for coming before Christian Cage and Luchasaurus were brought out. Cage heeled up to the fans in Toronto and said he was leaving.