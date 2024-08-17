Dark Match Results Following WWE Smackdown

WWE held a few dark matches following this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place after the show:

* Sami Zayn def. Santos Escobar

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso def. Gunther by DQ after Ludwig Kaiser interfered. Damian Priest made the save and challenged Gunther & Kaiser to a tag team match.

* Damien Priest & Jey Uso def. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser.

* Jey Uso cut a promo after the final match saying it was a tough day, but said being in the ring is what makes makes everyone in the family. He thanked the fans and Priest, and he and Priest did a couple of “Yeets!” to send the audience home.