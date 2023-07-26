– Wrestlenomics has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE TV, showcasing the career and life of former WWE, ECW, and WWE Superstar Bam Bam Bigelow. Last night’s episode averaged 185,000 viewers and drew an 0.05 rating.

Viewership slightly increased from last week’s episode on WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher, which averaged 178,000 viewers. However. the key demo rating was slightly down compared to last week’s show, which drew a 0.06 rating.