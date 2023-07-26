wrestling / News
Dark Side of the Ring Bam Bam Bigelow Episode Has Slight Viewership Increase, Ticks Down in Ratings
– Wrestlenomics has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE TV, showcasing the career and life of former WWE, ECW, and WWE Superstar Bam Bam Bigelow. Last night’s episode averaged 185,000 viewers and drew an 0.05 rating.
Viewership slightly increased from last week’s episode on WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher, which averaged 178,000 viewers. However. the key demo rating was slightly down compared to last week’s show, which drew a 0.06 rating.
WWE NXT last night on USA Network (8:00-10:06pm):
703,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.23
Dark Side of the Ring last night on VICE (10-11pm):
185,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.05
📊 https://t.co/qDSSxyAPtr pic.twitter.com/RoOQkKPRsS
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) July 26, 2023
