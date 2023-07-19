Dark Side of the Ring Sees Ratings & Audience Boost For Abdullah The Butcher Episode

Dark Side of the Ring’s ratings and audience jumped this week for their episode focused on Abdullah the Butcher. Tuesday’s episode of the VICE TV docuseries earned a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 178,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 50% and 17.1% respectively from last week’s episode on Adrian Adonis, which did a 0.04 demo rating and an audience of 152,000.

Dark Side of the Ring is averaging a 0.054 demo rating and 180,000 viewers for its third season, compared to a 0.079 demo rating and 204,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.