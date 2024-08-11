Date & Location Announced For AEW WrestleDream 2024

AEW WrestleDream has an official date and location, as revealed on Sunday morning. AEW announced on Twitter that the show will take place in the Tacoma Dome on October 12th, as you can see below.

The AEW account posted:

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2024