Date & Location Announced For AEW WrestleDream 2024

August 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW WrestleDream Image Credit: AEW

AEW WrestleDream has an official date and location, as revealed on Sunday morning. AEW announced on Twitter that the show will take place in the Tacoma Dome on October 12th, as you can see below.

The AEW account posted:

“JUST ANNOUNCED!

#AEWWrestleDream is coming to Tacoma, WA on Saturday, October 12th LIVE from the @TacomaDome!

AEW Insiders get first access to purchase VIP experience & presale tickets beginning August 12th

Sign up NOW to become an AEW Insider at http://AEWTIX.com”

