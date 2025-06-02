Date and Location Announced For Sabu Funeral Services

During the latest edition of Rob Van Dam’s podcast, he announced details for the funeral services for Sabu. The ECW legend passed away last month.

Services will be open to friends, family and fans. They happen on June 21 in Lansing, MI. More details are expected to be announced soon.

There is also a service planned in Las Vegas, where he had been living recently.

You can donate to the GoFundMe to help with funeral costs by clickign here.