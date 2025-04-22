Dave Bautista Becomes Honorary Deputy

Dave Bautista, known for his successful careers as a professional wrestler and a Hollywood actor, has added another notable achievement to his life’s experiences: becoming an Honorary Deputy Sheriff.

The former six-time WWE Champion shared the news with his followers on Instagram. In his post, Bautista expressed his surprise and gratitude for the honor bestowed upon him by Hillsborough County, Florida.

He wrote: “Honorary Deputy Sheriff of Hillsborough County, Florida… I didn’t see that one coming either. Big love and thanks to my brother @titusoneilwwe and Sheriff @chadchronister for the honor and for everything you do for this community. Appreciate you both.

Tampa’s held a special place in my heart ever since I moved here 20 years ago. Always has. Always will. #Tampa #HillsboroughCounty #Grateful #HonoraryDeputy.”