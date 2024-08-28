Dave Bautista Misses Wrestling, Explains Why He Won’t Come Out Of Retirement

Dave Bautista says that he misses wrestling, but doesn’t plan to come out of retirement and tarnish his legacy. Bautista appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and when asked asked if he knew his WrestleMania 35 match would be his last bout and more. You can see the highlights below (per Fightful):

On if he knew his WrestleMania 35 match would be his last: “I did, I just didn’t tell anybody else because I didn’t want it to be a big ordeal. I didn’t want to go out and do the tour and give a speech. I wanted to have my match, and I wanted to call it a career, so I wanted to go out on my own terms. It was great. I was really proud of it. It was the way I wanted to go out. This was like a dream for me. It’s so perfect. It’s such a romantic way. Wrestlers don’t get to choose the way they go out. I did. I went out on my own terms, the way I wanted, with the guy I wanted to go out with. I will never tarnish that. It’s not that I don’t miss it. I miss the crowd, I miss the energy of the crowd. I dream about walking out and hearing my entrance music, but I know if I do that, I would just tarnish my storybook ending, and I’m just not willing to do it.”

On if he’s come close to returning: “There’s always temptation because I miss it, and every time I hear my music, I want that feeling again. It’s like a drug. It just fires me up. It’s pure adrenaline. I will never get that anywhere else. I just have to come to terms that my time has passed.”