Davey Boy Smith Jr. Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III

January 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Davey Boy Smith is returning to Bloodsport, as he has been announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III on April 2. An opponent has not been named at this time. So far, Jeff Cobb is signed for the event, which has an announced match of Barnett vs. Jon Moxley. The show is being held by Game Changer Wrestling.

Davey Boy Smith Jr

