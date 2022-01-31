Davey Richards and Tre Lamar Announced For TERMINUS II

TERMINUS has announced that Davey Richards and Tre Lamar will be part of the promotion’s second show in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24. Richards is a longtime veteran currently signed to MLW. Lamar is also a regular on the independent scene and has made appearances on AEW Dark.

The show currently features a match between Jonathan Gresham and Santana for the original ROH World title. Other talents booked include Queen Aminata, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Kevin Blackwood and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.

WELCOME • TO • TERMINUShttps://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/0ND1gMNyps — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) January 31, 2022