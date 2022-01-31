wrestling / News

Davey Richards and Tre Lamar Announced For TERMINUS II

January 31, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TERMINUS Davey Richards Image Credit: TERMINUS

TERMINUS has announced that Davey Richards and Tre Lamar will be part of the promotion’s second show in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24. Richards is a longtime veteran currently signed to MLW. Lamar is also a regular on the independent scene and has made appearances on AEW Dark.

The show currently features a match between Jonathan Gresham and Santana for the original ROH World title. Other talents booked include Queen Aminata, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Kevin Blackwood and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.

