Davey Richards Also Out of PWG Battle Of Los Angeles, Replacement Match Set

Jonathan Gresham isn’t the only person out of PWG Battle Of Los Angeles, as his planned opponent Davey Richards is also unable to compete. As noted earlier today, Gresham announced that he had to withdraw due to testing positive for COVID-19.

PWG took to Twitter on Friday night to note that Richards is unable to compete as well. As a result, a match is set between newly-added entrants Wheeler Yuta and Blake Christian.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles runs over this weekend with the following opening-round matches set:

* Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* JONAH vs. Buddy Matthews

* Blake Christian vs. Wheeler Yuta

* JD Drake vs. Black Taurus

* Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Shelley

* Jack Cartwheel vs. Lio Rush

* Kevin Blackwood vs. Daniel Garcia

* Aramis vs. Rey Horus