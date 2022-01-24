Davey Richards vs. Alex Hammerstone Set For MLW Superfight

Major League Wrestling has announced that Alex Hammerstone will defend the MLW World Heavyweight title against Davey Richards at Superfight. Here’s a press release:

Davey Richards vs. Alex Hammerstone World Championship match set for SuperFight

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Davey Richards for the championship at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Saturday February 26, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

“Richards and Hammerstone, the 2021 Opera Cup winner and the World Champ – it doesn’t get any bigger,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “SuperFights are dream matches and this is one of the biggest matches we can make in MLW. The quintessential SuperFight in every sense.”

Undefeated since making his MLW debut last July, Davey Richards has been on a tear in MLW, including winning the 2021 Opera Cup. Ranked #1 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated for months, Richards has now cleared out all in the division setting up a aptly titled SuperFight with the reigning World Champ.

In a battle of power versus technique, Alex Hammerstone enters the bout having won the Battle Riot and dethroning Jacob Fatu.

With unprecedented momentum, Hammerstone will be in deep waters as he faces a veteran in his prime with a depth of experience in big title fights. Having won the ROH World Heavyweight Championship, Richards will look to cap off his return to the ring after a four year absence by claiming the world championship in one of wrestling’s most hallowed grounds: the Grady Cole Center.

Will Richards outwrestle Hammerstone and capture the World Heavyweight Championship? Will Hammerstone continue his meteoric rise in the sport? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Jacob Fatu

Cesar Duran

nZo

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Alicia Atout

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Pagano

Richard Holliday

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

Aramis

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

KC Navarro

Myron Reed

Matt Cross

TJP

Ikuro Kwon

Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.

The venue is located at:

310 N Kings Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28204

Adjacent parking lots and garages provide ample parking.

