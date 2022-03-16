David Arquette Believes He Angered Vince McMahon While Guest Hosting WWE Raw in 2010

– During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, actor and former WCW World champion David Arquette discussed his experience when he guest hosted an episode of WWE Raw in 2010. According to Arquette, he believes he angered Vince McMahon with his guest hosting performance. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Arquette on WWE: “They own everything. I mean, I had gone to them really early on to want to do it with them before any deathmatches or anything like that. But, it didn’t work out or they weren’t really interested. Never really get it, I don’t know. It was a whole mix.”

Arquette on his Raw guest-hosting experience in 2010 and his belief that he ticked off Vince McMahon: “Scream 4 was coming out, I contacted Triple H and I was like, ‘I think this could be cool.’ I went out there and I – I don’t know. It was after Scream 4, I was just in a bad place. I was going through the divorce and I started this night, you know, pretty wild. And it was in New Orleans, I just ended up staying up all night, like, you know. Came in just — voice was coming and going. I did, I really did. And I went out and I was like, I was trying to get heel heat or something that like, ‘Ah, this town, New Orleans’. But it was kind of off-script and I think I just pissed off Vince (McMahon), I’m pretty sure. I didn’t mean to. I have the utmost respect for him. But I didn’t know. Like, I didn’t, I didn’t, I wasn’t aware of – like, no one really smartened me up too much like, ‘Make sure not to do this. Stay out of’ – I don’t know. Like, I almost thought of it like, I guess I was thinking of it like it was a house show, but it was for RAW.”