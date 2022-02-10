David Crockett On WCW Passing On The Rock, DDP Recalls Meeting Rock at WrestleMania 18

David Crockett recently mentioned how The Rock came to WCW and was passed on before he ultimately signed with WWE. Crockett was a guest on DDP, Jake Roberts, and Conrad Thompson’s DDP Snake Pit and they talked about their experiences with The Great One. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Crockett on WCW passing on Rock: “He came to WCW for a little while. He didn’t wrestle for us. No one wanted to look at him.”

DDP on meeting Rock at WrestleMania 18: “Big Show says, ‘do you want to meet The Rock?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to meet the guy. Jake (Roberts) really put him over, I’d like to meet the guy’, Page recalled. “We go in there, we go in the locker room, and Big Show, and those ones in Canada, where the Skydome is, you know they’re huge huge locker room. And no one is there and Big Show goes, ‘Rock, you still here?’ ‘Yeah, I’m in the shower’. He goes, ‘Good, I’ve got a huge mark dying to meet you.’”

DDP on trading jabs with Rock about their ‘People’s Champion’ nickname: “And now I’m leaving and I’m almost to the door, and all of a sudden I hear, ‘Hey Diamond’. And Big Show moves out of the way and I can see The Rock, you know he’s got that mullet, sideburns, he’s putting on one of his $1,500 Versace shirts. I can see him rolling in character, right? He goes, ‘You know Diamond, there’s only one People’s Champion’. And Big Show’s like, ‘Ohhhh’, and I just deadpanned him and go, ‘You know Rock, you’re right. And you – well, you’re looking at him.’”