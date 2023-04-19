David Finlay on Training With Tyson Kidd & Natalya

– During a recent interview withSI.com, NJPW wrestler David Finlay discussed training with Tyson Kidd and Natalya. Below are some additional highlights:

David Finlay on training with Tyson Kidd and Natalya: “I watch wrestling every day. My three go-tos to watch are Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and my dad, Fit Finlay. The last year, year and a half, living in Tampa, I live pretty close to [WWE’s] Tyson Kidd and Nattie Neidhart, and I’ve trained with them in their ring. I’ve been picking [Kidd’s] brain for the last year and a half in their version of the dungeon. I grew up with a ring in my backyard, just like Nattie did. I’m in there on a regular basis fine-tuning my skills. It’s not so much training. It feels more like a Fight Club, and that’s translated well for me in New Japan.”

On learning through trial and error in his career: “I’ve been wrestling for a decade. For too long, I was trying to be someone I’m not.”