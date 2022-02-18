David Finlay On Why He’s Never Had a Major Urge to Go to WWE

David Finley says he’s never had a strong desire to go to WWE, and explained why in a new interview. Finlay spoke with Denise Salcedo on her Instinct Culture show, and you can see some excerpts below, per Fightful:

On if he’s had any desire to go to WWE: “From time to time, the thought pops into my head. Honestly, it’s never really been somewhere where I have been dying to go. If the opportunity presents itself, we’ll see, but I am happy where I am at. I am not on the road 24/7 and I actually have off time. There’s pros and cons with it, but right now I am happy and content. I love wrestling for New Japan. I love the schedule that I have and the freedom I have, so I currently have no desire to go anywhere else.”

On his father not wanting him to go to the WWE Performance Center at first: “My dad was like, ‘This is what you’re gonna do. Don’t go to the (WWE) PC right away. Don’t go to developmental. It’s a cookie cutter system. You’re gonna come out and there’s not gonna be much difference to you.’ So the plan was to go wrestle in England for a little bit, go wrestle in Japan for a little bit, and then go to the United States if I wanted to. It’s also what I wanted to do. It sounded cool, it was different. I am a bit of a free spirit. I like to do things a different way than everyone else, so that was right up my alley. I did not fully understand how difficult it is for someone to get into New Japan until after that I was already in New Japan. I feel like I am still on that journey. The answer for that is still New Japan. I love it here.”